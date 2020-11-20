Alpha Blue Ocean is proud to announce the arrival of Dr. Hervé Kergrohen as Venture Partner.

NASSAU, Bahamas & GENEVA & DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alpha Blue Ocean further strengthens its expertise in the fields of science and medecine. After the announcement of a financing agreement with the French biotech AB Science, the family-Office is proud to announce the arrival of Dr. Hervé Kergrohen as Venture Partner.

Hervé de Kergrohen, MD, MBA has 25 years of experience in Life Science Investment and General Management.

Hervé de Kergrohen held multiple executive positions as CEO or active Board Member of Biotechnology and Medical Technology Companies in Europe, China, Israel and the USA. He led projects in vaccines, neuroscience, medical imaging, robotic and minimally invasive surgery.

From 2002 to 2009, Hervé de Kergrohen was Investment Manager with CDC Innovation in Paris, the venture arm of CDC. Prior to that, he had been the Global HealthCare Strategist for UBS Asset Management and Health Fund Manager with Bellevue Bank and Darier Hentsch & Co. He is the founder of BioData, the International Medical Conference held in Geneva, Guangzhou and Hong Kong.

Pierre Vannineuse, Founder of Alpha Blue Ocean - "We are delighted to welcome an expert of Hervé's caliber withn the management of Alpha Blue Ocean. His 25 years of experience are an undeniable asset and will allow us to accelerate our new phase of development and strengthen our expertise in the field of medtechs and biotechs which today represent 70% of our investments.”

Hervé de Kergrohen, Venture Partner Alpha Blue Ocean - « I have always been motivated by financing healthcare innovation, so I know the importance of a fair support for companies that align the interests of new investors with those of historical shareholders. The long-term success of innovative healthcare projects comes with the continuity of will that ABO’s win-win strategy enables »

Contact Herve de Kergrohen on h.dekergrohen@abo.co

About Alpha Blue Ocean:

Created in 2017 by Pierre Vannineuse, Hugo Pingray and Amaury Mamou-Mani, Alpha Blue Ocean is a young and dynamic family office with the mission of revolutionizing the financial industry by offering constant performance offers adapted to risk.

Alpha Blue Ocean operates through a direct, rational and efficient approach. Alpha Blue Ocean offers alternative financing solutions. Those flexible solutions for listed companies, also known as private placements or, quite simply, PIPE (Private Investments in Public Equities).

ABO is notably behind the turnaround and development of Europlasma, Safe Orthopedics, Intrasense and Douaisienne de Basse Tension (DBT), among others in France and across the world.