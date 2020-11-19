Service Properties Trust Completes the Sale of Eight Hotels for $45.3 Million

NEWTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq:SVC) today announced that it has completed the previously announced sale of eight TownePlace Suites branded hotels with 834 rooms and a net carrying value of $35.0 million for an aggregate sales price of $45.3 million, excluding closing costs. The proceeds from the sale will be used for the repayment of debt.

John Murray, President and Chief Executive Officer of SVC, made the following statement:

“ Given current market conditions, we are pleased to complete the sale of this hotel portfolio, which we had identified for disposition in late 2019. We were successful in achieving pricing consistent with pre-pandemic valuations, demonstrating extended stay lodging’s outperformance versus other hospitality segments, both operationally and in terms of asset value retention during the pandemic.”

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC’s properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. SVC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq:RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

