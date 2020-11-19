Target Center Selects Mobilitie for New 5G Fan Experience

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mobilitie, the largest privately-held wireless infrastructure firm in the nation, is bringing 5G connectivity to Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota, home to the NBA’s Timberwolves and WNBA’s Lynx. Working with carrier partners and Target Center, Mobilitie will launch 5G to provide fans with a state-of-the-art 5G network inside the arena.

As a leader in 5G networks, Mobilitie has upgraded Target Center to the fastest connectivity possible, designing and deploying a system with over 160 antennas, 12 sectors and more than 45,000 feet of fiber throughout the arena. Whether fans are attending Timberwolves or Lynx games, concerts or special events, Target Center will always have access to an ultra-fast network.

“Offering an exceptional experience at Target Center is incredibly important to us and we are eager for all guests, including fans, artists, clients and promoters, to experience the wireless network from Mobilitie,” said Hugh Lombardi, General Manager, Target Center.

“With 5G becoming more mainstream, our network within Target Center will elevate the fan experience to unprecedented levels,” said Katherine Krohn, Mobilitie’s Vice President of Wireless Solutions. “Whether live-streaming the game winning buzzer beater or uploading group photos, we’re thrilled to bring Target Center fans the fastest mobile network possible.”

Target Center and Mobilitie will ensure each fan — in all 20,000 seats — experience the best wireless connectivity possible. Mobilitie is continuing to lead the charge to 5G, upgrading networks across the nation, and looks forward to working with its carrier partners to deliver the fastest networks.

About Mobilitie

Mobilitie is the largest privately-held telecommunications infrastructure company in the United States. As a veteran provider of complete wireless solutions, Mobilitie helps people stay connected on their mobile devices wherever they are. It funds, deploys and operates next-generation infrastructure that enables robust coverage and 5G services and speeds.

Mobilitie wireless infrastructure includes communication towers, indoor and outdoor neutral host DAS networks, small cells, IoT, and Wi-Fi networks. Mobilitie’s Advanced Technology Group engineers innovative wireless solutions that improve wireless service at the largest and most complex venues across all major industries-including sports and entertainment, real estate, hospitality, education, healthcare, government and transportation.

Mobilitie is headquartered in Newport Beach, California and has regional offices across the United States. To learn more about our wireless coverage solutions, visit us at www.mobilitie.com.

About ASM Global

ASM Global is the world’s leading venue management and services company. The company was formed by the combination of AEG Facilities and SMG, global leaders in venue and event strategy and management. The company’s elite venue network spans five continents, with a portfolio of more than 300 of the world’s most prestigious arenas, stadiums, convention and exhibition centers, and performing arts venues. From Aberdeen to Anchorage, and Sydney to Stockholm, its venues connect people through the unique power of live experiences.

ASM Global’s diverse portfolio of clients benefit from the company’s depth of resources and unparalleled experience, expertise and creative problem-solving. Each day, the company’s 61,000 passionate employees around the world deliver locally tailored solutions and cutting-edge technologies to deliver maximum results for venue owners and amazing experiences for guests. By consistently looking for new ways to envision, innovate and empower the spaces and places that bring people together, ASM Global elevates the human spirit while delivering the highest value for all stakeholders. For more information, please visit www.asmglobal.com.