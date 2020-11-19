First Command Wins Military Spouse Award From U.S. Chamber of Commerce

FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--First Command Financial Services, Inc. has been named the 2020 winner of the Military Spouse Employment and Mentoring Award by the Hiring Our Heroes initiative of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation.

First Command is a major supporter of Hiring Our Heroes, which is a national organization created by the U.S. Chamber to help veterans, transitioning service members and military spouses find meaningful careers. Four out of five First Command Financial Advisors come from the ranks of veterans or military spouses.

“I want to thank Hiring Our Heroes for selecting First Command as the 2020 winner of the Military Spouse Employment and Mentoring Award,” said First Command President/CEO Mark Steffe. “Our Nation’s military families regularly put their needs second to those of our country. That’s especially true for military spouses, who deal with a variety of challenges to their career goals and dreams. We owe it to our military spouses to do all we can to make their lives better. That’s a debt keenly felt by our employees, Advisors and support teams. This is their award.”

First Command is committed to addressing the career challenges that face military spouses. Hiring Our Heroes reports that military spouses face unemployment rates four times that of their civilian counterparts. As a result, many military families find themselves facing the tough decision to either forego two incomes or leave military service – a choice that ultimately hurts the military’s ability to retain service members with families.

First Command’s commitment to hiring military spouses is underscored by the recognition that these women and men are the key financial decision makers for their families and face unique challenges in their pursuit of meaningful careers.

Military spouses are ideally suited to careers in financial coaching due to their personal experiences with the financial challenges facing service member families. They often shoulder the primary responsibility for household budgeting and savings, and they must manage family finances during those times when the active-duty spouse is deployed for extended periods. They carry the burden of knowing that they will face these responsibilities alone in the event of a combat death. At the end of active-duty service, they play a critical role in navigating the financial complexities of the family’s transition to civilian life. And due to frequent moves, they face unique challenges in finding and maintaining meaningful employment.

“Partnering with Hiring Our Heroes offers us an important opportunity to support the military spouses who support our Nation’s military families,” Steffe said.

About First Command

First Command Financial Services coaches our Nation’s military families in their pursuit of financial security. Since 1958, First Command Financial Advisors have been shaping positive financial behaviors through face-to-face coaching with hundreds of thousands of client families.

