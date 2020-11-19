Tetra Tech Wins $50 Million FEMA Disaster Resilience Contract

PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK), a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services, announced today that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) awarded a Tetra Tech-led joint venture a five-year, single-award contract, valued up to $50 million, to increase resilience and reduce the costs of recovery efforts in disaster-stricken communities.

Under FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation Technical Assistance Program, Tetra Tech will help communities plan for and recover from increasingly frequent and intense natural disasters. Our team will provide essential technical support services for effective hazard mitigation programs to reduce damages due to flood, earthquake, and wildfire events and increase community resilience throughout FEMA regions 5, 6, and 7, which includes 15 midwestern states.

The Tetra Tech team will use innovative technologies to efficiently collect data, assess damaged properties, and prioritize disaster-impacted areas to enable FEMA to direct resources to support rapid recovery and increased community resilience to future events. The team’s technical specialists will streamline collection, analysis, and presentation of key findings using unmanned aerial systems, enhanced field-enabled software tools, predictive models, and customized management dashboards that will assist FEMA managers in prioritizing areas for assistance.

“Tetra Tech has supported disaster response and mitigation activities in more than 3,000 communities in some of the most hazard-prone areas of the United States,” said Dan Batrack, Tetra Tech Chairman and CEO. “Using our Leading with Science® approach, we apply emerging technologies and advanced analytics expertise to help communities recover faster from natural disasters and become more resilient.”

