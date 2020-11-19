AbCellera and Invetx Expand Multi-Year Antibody Discovery Collaboration in Animal Health

VANCOUVER, British Columbia & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AbCellera, a technology company that searches, decodes, and analyzes natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed to prevent and treat disease, and Invetx, a pioneer in protein-based therapeutics for animal health, today announced the companies have expanded their agreement to generate therapeutic antibody candidates for serious and chronic conditions in animal health. Based on AbCellera's successful delivery on multiple discovery campaigns under the original agreement, the scope of the collaboration has been expanded to include multiple new targets over several years.

“As we add new capabilities to our technology stack, this expanded agreement enables us to further accelerate Invetx’s programs for developing new antibody therapies to improve the quality of life of animals,” said Carl Hansen, Ph.D., CEO of AbCellera. “We are founding partners in Invetx and continue to be impressed by the team and their approach to innovating protein-based therapies for people’s pets and companion animals.”

“By integrating innovative technologies in a unique platform tailored to applications in animal health, Invetx is setting a new standard for advanced veterinary biotherapeutics,” said Juergen Horn, Ph.D., CEO of Invetx. “AbCellera’s technology is the cornerstone of our platform and its unique monoclonal antibody discovery and screening capabilities have already produced multiple novel biotherapeutic drug development candidates for our growing portfolio. We are excited to expand our partnership with the goal of enabling us to bring multiple next-generation veterinary therapeutics to the market.”

Under the terms of the agreement, AbCellera will receive research and development payments and is eligible for downstream milestone payments, as well as royalties on net sales. Other financial terms were not disclosed.

About AbCellera Biologics Inc.

AbCellera is a privately held technology company with an antibody discovery platform that searches, decodes, and analyzes natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be used to prevent and treat disease. AbCellera’s technology, which combines high-throughput microfluidics, hyper-scale data science, machine learning, bioinformatics, and genomics, identifies new drug candidates and aims to reduce the time it takes to bring treatments to the clinic. AbCellera's partners include leading biotechnology companies, global health organizations, and many of the top 10 biopharmaceutical companies. For more information, visit www.abcellera.com.

About Invetx

Invetx is building the world’s premier biotechnology platform for protein-based therapeutics in animal health to transform standards of care in veterinary medicine. The company completed a $25.5 million series A financing in August 2020 with investors Anterra Capital, Casdin Capital, Tekla Capital, and strategic investment partners, AbCellera and WuXi Biologics, a global company with leading biologics technology platforms. Invetx is a private company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. For more information, see www.invetx.com.