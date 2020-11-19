Vizient Announces Novaplus Enhanced Supply Agreement with Fresenius Kabi for 7 Additional Essential Medications

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vizient, Inc. today announced an agreement with Fresenius Kabi to add an additional seven medications to its Novaplus Enhanced Supply program, part of Vizient’s private label pharmacy solution. The agreement brings an additional 4.5 million units of product across the seven medications including four that greatly impact the pediatric patient population. The medications are indomethacin, acyclovir, argatroban, gentamicin sulfate, heparin sodium, midazolam hydrochloride and pipercillin/tazobactam sodium. Novaplus Enhanced Supply program now includes a total of 31 molecules with over 53 million units of additional inventory.

Fresenius Kabi was the first manufacturer to participate in Novaplus Enhanced Supply when it signed an agreement for six essential medications late last year. The program requires contracted suppliers to produce and warehouse onshore inventory based on Vizient members’ historical usage. These pharmaceutical manufacturers commit to maintaining additional supply of the essential medications which, if not available, would challenge the ability of hospitals to provide immediate and high-quality patient care.

“As our first supplier in this program, Fresenius Kabi proved to be transparent and reliable in supporting our members with additional inventory when demand for the essential medication, propofol, spiked 272% in March and April of this year, and I’m very pleased with the agreement to increase participation with these additional drugs,” said Mittal Sutaria, PharmD, vice president, pharmacy contracting solutions for Vizient. “The commitment to additional inventory supports our efforts at creating a more resilient supply chain and ultimately, supports Vizient member hospitals’ efforts at delivering high quality care.”

Medications identified as essential by Vizient include acute treatment drugs with no alternatives, chronic treatment drugs with no alternatives and high impact drugs whose alternatives are less clinically desirable. Of these seven additional products from Fresenius Kabi, indomethacin is considered to be acute, life-saving with no alternatives available, while the additional six are considered high-impact drugs. Heparin sodium and midazolam hydrochloride are also utilized in management of COVID-19 patients. Four of the medications in the new agreement have a greater impact on the pediatric patient population because there are fewer alternative medications approved to treat this population.

Acute, lifesaving

Indomethacin*

High impact

Acyclovir*

Argatroban

Gentamicin sulfate*

Heparin sodium

Midazolam hydrochloride*

Pipercillin/tazobactam sodium

*Greater pediatric patient population impact.

Launched in 2019 to help secure the supply of essential medications and mitigate their potential shortages, Novaplus Enhanced Supply prioritizes manufacturers of essential medications and personal protective equipment, and supports a more resilient supply chain through transparency, accountability and commitment to supply.

