Secret Sauce’s 'Data Democracy' Drives Big Wins for KEEN Customer Service

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--After launching Fit Predictor by Secret Sauce Partners, leading active footwear retailer KEEN witnessed significant wins for their “Fan Services” team. Using data to personalize fit, KEEN’s customer service team saw an over 50% drop in fit and size related call volume.

Now the Oregon-based company, committed to revolutionizing the outdoor industry by creating new standards for design, comfort, and durability, brings even more robust personalization to its customers. This democratized, data-driven approach provides size and fit advice to all shopper cohorts.

Fit Predictor’s artificial intelligence responds to KEEN shoppers’ past behavior, including purchases and returns, realtime. In addition to reduced friction, better conversion and lower returns, this approach significantly reduces the need for customer service teams to respond to individual shopper fit and size questions.

“In the past, we prioritized fit feedback by relying on the ‘loudest’ complaints - today Fit Predictor’s quantifiable data guides our approach to customer ‘fit’ feedback - having taken over as our size helper by dramatically reducing call volume to our ‘Fan Services’ team, it allows us to put those dedicated resources elsewhere - we love how Fit Predictor unlocks deep fashion data to personalize fit,” said Andrew Duffle, Director, Data Science and Innovation, KEEN.

Fit Predictor is the first fit solution to reach Marketplace scale, supports 60,000+ brands, and augments existing retail and marketplace catalogs with new size, fit, and style attributes.

“We’re proud to partner with KEEN to democratize access to fit and size guidance - all KEEN Fans deserve hyper-personalized advice to increase size confidence and find their perfect fit. Our AI-generated fit data significantly reduces call volume for KEEN’s Fan Services team - we look forward to making more advancements in fit and size personalization,” said Zoli Piroska, Secret Sauce Founder, CEO.

Secret Sauce Partners

Secret Sauce Partners creates proprietary Deep Fashion Data and technologies to enable superior shopping experiences for leading marketplaces and retailers. With over 100 million users worldwide, the AI and computer vision driven platform drives higher efficiencies throughout the customer value chain.

www.secretsaucepartners.com

KEEN

Driven by a passion for life outside, KEEN is a values-led, independently owned brand from Portland, Oregon, on a mission to create original and versatile products, improve lives, and inspire adventures outside. Founded in 2003, it launched a revolution in the footwear industry with the introduction of the Newport adventure sandal and has continued to launch disruptive products and establish new standards for performance, comfort, and design. As a family-owned company, KEEN has done a good part of doing business since day one. By working with non-profit partners, consciously creating its products, providing grant funding to grassroots organizations, and activating communities and individuals to protect the places where we work and play, KEEN puts its values in motion to leave the world a better place.

www.keenfootwear.com