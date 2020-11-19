AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of East Caribbean Reinsurance Company Limited

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B+ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb-” of East Caribbean Reinsurance Company Limited (ECRC) (Anguilla). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect ECRC’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes as strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

ECRC’s balance sheet strength is supported by its risk-adjusted capitalization at the strongest level, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR). However, the company is relatively small with less than USD 10 million in equity, and consequently, relies heavily on retrocession to manage catastrophe exposure, minimize earnings volatility and protect surplus. Potential exposure is reduced to a manageable level by a conservative program placed with a high quality panel of reinsurers.

ECRC continues to provide reinsurance solutions to the St. Kitts Nevis Anguilla Trading and Development Company Limited, the majority owner, and increasingly to other insurance companies operating in the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS). ECRC’s objective is to enhance operating performance and overall earnings by achieving growth in business that falls within existing treaties without increasing its net retained risk. However, while ECRC has established relationships with key participants in its target markets, soft market conditions persist for the business in which the company plans to participate. Furthermore, domestic and regional markets face uncertainties and weakened economic conditions as a result of a decrease in tourism and struggling commodity markets.

AM Best remains the leading rating agency of alternative risk transfer entities, with more than 200 such vehicles rated in the United States and throughout the world. For current Best’s Credit Ratings and independent data on the captive and alternative risk transfer insurance market, please visit www.ambest.com/captive.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best press releases, please view Guide for Media - Proper Use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best Rating Action Press Releases.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2020 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.