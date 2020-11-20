Global Wireless Temperature Monitoring Market Size to Grow Almost 443 Million During 2020-2024 | Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The wireless temperature monitoring market is expected to grow by USD 442.98 million during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the wireless temperature monitoring market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

The wireless temperature monitoring market will witness a positive impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio’s pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase as compared to 2019.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis and towards the Next Normal.

Major Three Wireless Temperature Monitoring Market Participants:

ABB Ltd.

ABB Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation, Corporate and Other. The company offers a wide range of wireless temperature monitoring systems through its ABB WiMon.

Emerson Electric Co.

Emerson Electric Co. operates its business through segments such as Automation Solutions and Commercial and Residential Solutions. The company offers a wide range of wireless temperature monitoring systems under the brand Rosemount.

Fluke Corp.

Fluke Corp. operates its business through segments such as Building infrastructure, Calibration tools, Electrical tools, Fluke software, and Others. The company offers a wide range of wireless temperature monitoring systems through t3000 FC Wireless Temperature Kit.

Wireless Temperature Monitoring Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Wireless temperature monitoring market is segmented as below:

End-user Commercial Healthcare Food And Beverage Electronics Others

Geography APAC North America Europe MEA South America



The wireless temperature monitoring market is driven by an increase in the number of data centers. In addition, other factors such as the increasing demand for medical facilities are expected to trigger the wireless temperature monitoring market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.

