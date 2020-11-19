Period-Care B-Corp Callaly’s Tampliner Named to Time’s List of the 100 Best Inventions of 2020

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Tampliner, the period-care innovation created by UK-based B-corp Callaly, has been recognised in TIME’s 100 Best Inventions of 2020 - its annual list of the 100 Best Inventions that are making the world better, smarter and even a bit more fun.

Callaly set out to improve the $34bn period care industry with the launch of the Tampliner, a completely new period care product and first design upgrade to the tampon in 90 years. It is a 2-in-1 period product that combines an organic cotton tampon with a soft mini-liner for extra protection against leaks, connected by a ‘virtual applicator’.

The Tampliner, which is designed and manufactured in the UK and was launched in February 2020, was invented by Dr Alex Hooi, a senior British gynaecologist and Fellow of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists and developed by garment technologist Ewa Radziwon, who trained at London College of Fashion.

The British manufactured product is protected by four granted patent families covering 80% of the global market. It is now being exported across Europe in Sweden, the Netherlands and Ireland, and has been trialled with positive results in China.

Callaly, which has raised $17.5m through private investment and government funding, is backed by Innovate UK, having received five tranches totalling $5.2m to support the development and manufacture of the Tampliner. The company employs 20 people in its London HQ.

Callaly’s founder and CEO, Thang Vo-Ta said: “Our whole team is honoured that the Tampliner has been recognised by TIME as a pioneering invention. The period-care industry has been failing people for decades. Little to no R&D in the space means that many people with periods are compromising their health, comfort and convenience, with no choice but to put up with the dissatisfaction they feel. With our 2-in-1 invention we set out to address these problems from every angle and truly make people’s lives better. The Tampliner paves the way for further product innovations to radically improve people’s experiences of periods across the globe.”

Dr Ian Campbell, Executive Chair (Interim) Innovate UK said: "Innovate UK has been proud to support Callaly’s journey over the years, from innovation to manufacturing and now global expansion. This recognition from TIME acknowledges the great potential of R&D-backed British businesses like Callaly to change the world for the better."

See the full list here: www.time.com/best-inventions-2020

See the international cover of TIME featuring the 100 Best Inventions of 2020 here: bit.ly/3lJM8ss

About Callaly:

British based Callaly is a certified B Corp- a for-profit company that’s committed to using business as a force for good. There are over 3,500 certified B Corps in the world including Danone N. America and Unilever’s Ben & Jerry. Every decision Callaly makes, no matter how small, is taken with an eye on the wider global impact. Callaly donates at least 1% of sales to charities supporting women & children.

Callaly offers a range of high quality period care products managed through its ISO9001 based Quality Management System including award-winning Tampliners, pantyliners, day pads, night pads and tampons- all in a range of different absorbencies. All the products are made with 100% organic cotton and are free from dioxins, perfumes, and pesticides. The Earth-friendly products are all wrapped in sustainable packaging.