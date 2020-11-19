Phillips 66 Collaborates With P97 Networks to Enable Google Pay

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX), a diversified energy manufacturing and logistics company, has worked with P97 Networks, a leader in cloud-based mobile commerce, to enable Google Pay across their network of 7,000 sites.

Drivers will be able to locate, fill up and pay for fuel at Phillips 66®, Conoco® and 76® branded stations from within the Google Pay app using P97 Networks’ mobile payment gateway. Google Pay, available on both Android and iOS, is a safe, helpful way to pay and manage money.

“This new capability will dramatically improve the fueling experience for drivers at the pump,” Donald Frieden, founder and CEO of P97 said. “We are excited to be collaborating with Phillips 66 and Google Pay to build the foundation for future innovations in mobility solutions.”

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 is a diversified energy manufacturing and logistics company. With a portfolio of Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties businesses, the company processes, transports, stores and markets fuels and products globally. Phillips 66 Partners, the company's master limited partnership, is integral to the portfolio. Headquartered in Houston, the company has 14,500 employees committed to safety and operating excellence. Using a network of branded marketers and dealers operating approximately 7,500 outlets, its U.S. Marketing business supplies TOP TIER® Detergent Gasolines under the Phillips 66®, 76® and Conoco® brands. Phillips 66 had $54 billion of assets as of Sept. 30, 2020. For more information, visit http://www.phillips66.com or follow us on Twitter @Phillips66Co.

About P97 Networks, Inc.

P97 Networks provides secure, cloud-based mobile commerce, in-vehicle payments, and digital marketing solutions for the convenience retail, fuel, and vehicle manufacturing industries under the brand name PetroZone®. P97’s mCommerce solutions enhance the ability to attract, engage, and retain shoppers by securely connecting millions of individual mobile phones and connected cars with merchants using identity and geolocation-based software that creates a unique mobile consumer experience. For more information, follow us on Twitter @p97networks or visit www.p97.com.