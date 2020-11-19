Lonza and Be The Match BioTherapies Partner to Expand Vein-to-Vein Cell and Gene Therapy Supply Chain Network

BASEL, Switzerland & MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Be The Match BioTherapies and Lonza:

Quote from Alberto Santagostino, SVP, Head of Cell and Gene Therapy, Lonza:

" Be The Match BioTherapies brings deep experience in overcoming supply chain and logistical challenges impacting developers of cell and gene therapies, including factors that delay patients' ability to access the treatments they need. We're pleased to add their team to our growing network of strategic partners and look forward to working together to cultivate a more seamless, streamlined ecosystem for cell and gene therapy development."

Quote from Chris McClain, MBA, SVP, Sales and New Business Development, Be The Match BioTherapies:

" Lonza plays a central role in Be The Match BioTherapies' pursuit of accelerating patient access to high-quality manufactured cell therapies. This collaboration will allow our teams to combine our substantial expertise and resources across the cell therapy supply chain to ease the logistical burden for cell and gene therapy developers globally. By offering the ability to leverage a fully integrated cell and gene therapy supply chain, we can ultimately provide a brighter future for patients."

Be The Match BioTherapies®, an organization offering solutions for companies developing and commercializing cell and gene therapies, and Lonza today announced a strategic partnership to integrate industry-leading solutions in CGT. The goal of the collaboration is to improve efficiency across the CGT supply chain, inclusive of apheresis network management, healthy donor tissue supply, manufacturing and, where appropriate, supply chain management and logistics.

The partnership establishes Be The Match BioTherapies and Lonza as preferred partners and is aimed at supporting the companies' shared goal of providing end-to-end solutions that streamline the development of cell and gene therapies across the CGT supply chain. Lonza and Be The Match BioTherapies will integrate each other's services in their respective offerings to provide a seamless offering to customers.

This collaboration builds on current partnerships announced by Lonza and Be The Match BioTherapies to build a seamless, vein-to-vein network for customers and their patients. Partners of Lonza include Cryoport, a leading temperature-controlled supply chain company, and Vineti, a company developing the first commercial, configurable, cloud-based digital platform to orchestrate advanced therapy supply chains. Be The Match BioTherapies brings expertise in successfully delivering more than 100,000 cell therapies, expertise in logistics, managing apheresis networks, and the ability to provide high-quality cellular source material from the Be The Match Registry® which offers the world's largest, most ethnically diverse listing of more than 22 million potential blood and marrow donors, with Lonza's industry-leading capabilities in cell and gene therapy manufacturing

About Lonza

At Lonza, we combine technological innovation with world class manufacturing and process excellence. Together, these enable our customers to deliver their discoveries in the healthcare, preservation, and protection sectors.

We are a preferred global partner to the pharmaceutical, biotech and specialty ingredients markets. We work to prevent illness and promote a healthier world by enabling our customers to deliver innovative medicines that help treat or even cure a wide range of diseases. We also offer a broad range of microbial control solutions, which help to create and maintain a healthy environment.

Founded in 1897 in the Swiss Alps, Lonza today operates in 120 sites and offices in more than 35 countries. With approximately 15,500 full-time employees, we are built from high-performing teams and of individual employees who make a meaningful difference to our own business, as well as the communities in which we operate. The company generated sales of CHF 5.9 billion in 2019 with a CORE EBITDA of CHF 1.6 billion. Find out more at www.lonza.com and follow us on Twitter @LonzaGroup or Facebook @LonzaGroupAG.

About Be The Match BioTherapies

Be The Match BioTherapies is the only cell and gene therapy solutions provider with customizable services to support the end-to-end cell therapy supply chain. Backed by the industry-leading experience of the National Marrow Donor Program (NMDP)®/Be The Match®, and a research partnership with the CIBMTR® (Center for International Blood and Marrow Transplant Research®), the organization designs solutions that advance the development of cell and gene therapies across the globe.

Be The Match BioTherapies is dedicated to accelerating patient access to life-saving cell and gene therapies by providing high-quality cellular source material from the Be The Match Registry®, the world's largest and most diverse registry of more than 22 million potential blood stem cell donors and more than 300,000 umbilical cord blood units. Through established relationships with apheresis, marrow collection and transplant centers worldwide, the organization develops, onboards, trains and manages expansive collection networks to advance cell therapies. Be The Match BioTherapies uses a proven integrated model of both cell therapy supply chain and logistics managers, complimented by regulatory compliance experts to successfully transport and deliver life-saving therapies across the globe. Through the CIBMTR, Be The Match BioTherapies extends services beyond the cell therapy supply chain to include long-term follow-up tracking for the first two FDA-approved CAR-T therapies.

For more information, visit www.BeTheMatchBioTherapies.com or follow Be The Match BioTherapies on LinkedIn or Twitter at @BTMBioTherapies.

Additional Information and Disclaimer

Lonza Group Ltd has its headquarters in Basel, Switzerland, and is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. It has a secondary listing on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST"). Lonza Group Ltd is not subject to the SGX-ST's continuing listing requirements but remains subject to Rules 217 and 751 of the SGX-ST Listing Manual.

Certain matters discussed in this news release may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and estimates of Lonza Group Ltd, although Lonza Group Ltd can give no assurance that these expectations and estimates will be achieved. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainty and are qualified in their entirety. The actual results may differ materially in the future from the forward-looking statements included in this news release due to various factors. Furthermore, except as otherwise required by law, Lonza Group Ltd disclaims any intention or obligation to update the statements contained in this news release.