The Chartis Center for Rural Health Celebrates National Rural Health Day with 2020 Performance Leadership Awards

PORTLAND, Maine--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In celebration of National Rural Health Day, The Chartis Center for Rural Health today announced the 2020 Performance Leadership Award recipients. Presented in partnership with the National Organization of State Offices of Rural Health (NOSORH), the annual Performance Leadership Award program utilizes the results of the Hospital Strength INDEX® to recognize top quartile performance among Critical Access Hospitals and Rural & Community Hospitals.

“Despite the fact that COVID-19 has created greater instability across the rural health safety net, we continue to see countless examples of rural hospitals rising to the challenge to serve their communities,” said Michael Topchik, National Leader, The Chartis Center for Rural Health. “I believe this dedication to mission and drive to overcome unexpected challenges echoes the long-standing commitment among rural hospitals to deliver high-quality care. We are thrilled to honor this year’s top quartile performers.”

Celebrating its tenth anniversary, the INDEX is the industry’s most comprehensive and objective assessment of rural hospital performance. Based entirely on publicly available data sources, the INDEX methodology is the data foundation for a number of industry-leading rural recognition programs, rural health safety net-related research, and legislative initiatives. Performance Leadership Award recipients are rural hospitals ranking in the 75th percentile or above in the INDEX performance pillars for Quality, Outcomes, or Patient Perspective.

“Across the nation, rural hospitals have been working exceptionally hard to adjust to the realities of the COVID-19 pandemic. While it has not been an easy year, I believe the perseverance displayed by rural hospitals and their partners at the State Offices of Rural Health exemplifies the true spirit of National Rural Health Day,” said Teryl Eisinger, Chief Executive Officer, NOSORH. “We are delighted to join The Chartis Center for Rural Health in honoring the 2020 Performance Leadership Award winners.”

The complete list of recipients is available at: https://www.ivantageindex.com/top-performing-hospitals/

To learn more about The Chartis Center for Rural Health’s research program, including studies published this year on rural hospital vulnerability and the impact of COVID-19, please visit: https://www.ivantageindex.com/research-education2/

