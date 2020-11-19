Chase and United Airlines Launch “Gateway to Giving” Campaign with $700,000 Donation to Feeding America and Virtual Education Event

CHICAGO & WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The United GatewaySM Card from Chase and United Airlines is giving back to neighbors in need through the launch of the “Gateway to Giving” campaign. Championed by celebrity chef Carla Hall, the campaign aims to educate consumers on how to best support people facing hunger across the country during the holidays and will provide a donation of $700,000 to Feeding America®, the nation’s largest organization dedicated to fighting domestic hunger through a network of food banks. Through this donation, Chase and United are providing nearly seven million meals to local food banks to help those struggling with hunger this holiday season.

According to the USDA, the COVID-19 pandemic has caused a 60% increase in food needs across the country, which has left more than 54 million people susceptible to hunger. The donation will help support Feeding America and local member food banks in United’s seven hub markets including Chicago, Denver, Houston, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Newark/New York, and Washington D.C. Every $1 donated helps to provide at least ten meals.

“There’s no doubt that the holiday season looks a bit different this year, and the need for giving back is more important than ever – and I’m proud of our commitment to the communities we serve in this respect,” said Luc Bondar Vice President of Marketing and MileagePlus at United. “United and Chase are showing our support through our donation to Feeding America, and we also want to encourage our Cardmembers to give back as well. United Gateway Cardmembers earn 3x on grocery store spend, which is a great bonus for those who use the card to purchase pantry items to donate to their own local food banks.”

Chef Hall, of Food Network, Bravo’s Top Chef and ABC’s The Chew and Good Morning America, has a longstanding relationship with Feeding America and understands the gravity of the growing food crisis. She will be inviting a select number of consumers to come to the (virtual) table on December 3rd to exchange holiday memories and discuss ways to support neighbors and create a sense of togetherness this holiday season.

“Connecting and giving back through food has always been close to my heart,” said Hall. “I know that families will be celebrating the holiday very differently this year, but I want to make sure that a Thanksgiving meal is still very much a part of these celebrations. The ‘Gateway to Giving’ campaign will feed millions of families across the country and remind us to come together to support our neighbors in need.”

“As the hunger crisis becomes more dire for families across the country, we are committed to supporting our communities,” said Kristen Bowdoin, General Manager of United Co-Brand Cards at Chase. “Not only are we looking to connect with consumers in the U.S. on ways to give back this holiday season – including how they can get rewarded by purchasing and donating non-perishable foods to their local food pantries using their United Gateway Card – but are leading by example with a $700,000 donation that will put nearly seven million meals on tables for struggling families ahead of the holidays.”

The new United GatewaySM Card, which launched in October, offers Cardmembers more value and richer benefits on everyday purchases, with no annual fee. Cardmembers can earn three miles for every $1 spent on grocery store purchases through September 30, 2021. Plus, Cardmembers will earn two miles for every $1 spent on United purchases, gas stations and local transit and commuting such as public transit, rideshare services and taxis, making the United Gateway Card perfect for all travel needs both in the air and on the ground.

The full family of United Credit Cards includes the new United Gateway Card, the UnitedSM Explorer Card, the UnitedSM Business Card, United ClubSM Card and United ClubSM Business Card. For more information about the current card offers, please visit our website.

Chase is the U.S. consumer and commercial banking business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), a leading global financial services firm with assets of $3.2 trillion and operations worldwide. Chase serves nearly half of America’s households with a broad range of financial services, including personal banking, credit cards, mortgages, auto financing, investment advice, small business loans and payment processing. Customers can choose how and where they want to bank: More than 4,900 branches in 38 states and the District of Columbia, 16,000 ATMs, mobile, online and by phone. For more information, go to chase.com.

United’s shared purpose is “Connecting People. Uniting the World.” For more information, visit united.com, follow @United on Twitter and Instagram or connect on Facebook. The common stock of United's parent, United Airlines Holdings, Inc., is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol "UAL".