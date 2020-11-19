IT-ISAC and ISACA Form Strategic Partnership to Collaborate on Cybersecurity Initiatives

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Information Technology - Information Sharing and Analysis Center (IT-ISAC) and global technology and cybersecurity association ISACA have formed a strategic partnership focused on providing additional cybersecurity thought leadership to ISACA members and on expanding training and education to technology and cybersecurity professionals.

Through this partnership, IT-ISAC and ISACA will offer their members additional discounts, educational offerings, and events, and the organizations will collaborate on future whitepapers, research and thought leadership initiatives.

“The partnership with ISACA is another example of how collaboration can be an effective cybersecurity tool,” said Scott Algeier, executive director of the IT-ISAC. “IT-ISAC members will receive discounts on ISACA training, and ISACA members will receive cyber threat briefings from the IT-ISAC.”

The strategic partnership will also include shared promotion of various initiatives and programs and offer members access to Careers In Cybersecurity, security and risk articles and MIT CISR research briefings. Members of IT-ISAC will have access to ISACA products and can participate in ISACA’s Engage online forums to interact with other technology and security professionals and share best practices.

“Collaboration and connection help make our professional community stronger, and we are glad to partner with IT-ISAC to bring that value to our members around the world,” said David Samuelson, CEO of ISACA.

To learn more about IT-ISAC, visit www.it-isac.org/. More information about ISACA’s cybersecurity offerings can be found at www.isaca.org/resources/cybersecurity.

About IT-ISAC: Founded in 2000, the mission of the Information Technology-Information Sharing and Analysis Center (IT-ISAC) is to grow a diverse community of companies that leverage information technology and have in common a commitment to cybersecurity, and serve as a force-multiplier that enables collaboration and sharing of relevant, actionable cyber threat information, effective security policies, and practices for the benefit of all. The IT-ISAC augments member companies’ internal capabilities by providing them access to curated cyber threat analysis, an intelligence management platform, and a trusted forum to engage with senior analysts from peer companies. The IT-ISAC global membership base consists of leading companies from three critical infrastructure sectors—IT, food and agriculture, and elections. The IT-ISAC is recognized by the Department of Homeland Security and the IT Sector Coordinating Council as the IT sector’s designated information-sharing forum and has helped industry and government respond to the world’s most significant cyberattacks over the past two decades. For more information about IT-ISAC, please visit https://www.it-isac.org/.

About ISACA: For more than 50 years, ISACA® has equipped individuals with knowledge, credentials, education, and community to progress their careers and transform their organizations and enables enterprises to train and build quality teams. ISACA is a global professional association and learning organization with 145,000 members who work in information security, governance, assurance, risk, and privacy. It has a presence in 188 countries, including more than 220 chapters worldwide.

