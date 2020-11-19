Ulta Beauty Announces Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast for Third Quarter 2020 Results

BOLINGBROOK, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) today announced that the Company will conduct a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2020 results on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time / 4:00 p.m. Central Time. A press release detailing the Company’s third quarter 2020 results will be issued after the market closes and prior to the call. The conference call will be hosted by Mary Dillon, Chief Executive Officer, and Scott Settersten, Chief Financial Officer.

Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial (877) 705-6003. The conference call will also be webcast live at http://ir.ultabeauty.com. A replay of the webcast will remain available for 90 days. A replay of the conference call will be available until 11:59 p.m. ET on December 17, 2020 and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 and entering conference ID number 13712959.

