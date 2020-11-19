Black & Veatch, Golar Announce Collaboration in Hydrogen, Ammonia Energy Technologies

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As the world accelerates to greener and decarbonized energy solutions, Black & Veatch and Golar LNG announce the expansion of their long-standing collaboration, focusing on broadening floating production of blue and green hydrogen and ammonia.

The memo of understanding between Golar, an operator of carriers for natural gas shipping, and global floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) solutions leader Black & Veatch reflects the growing sway of hydrogen and ammonia in a sustainable energy economy.

Golar’s deep experience in delivering and operating paradigm-shifting, low-cost floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure complements Black & Veatch’s status as a leading provider of LNG technology, an industry force in advancing decarbonization and an expert in green energy technologies.

“This collaboration builds on years of delivering commercial and technology innovation with Golar, a visionary in monetizing natural gas reserves,” said Hoe Wai Cheong, president of Black & Veatch’s oil and gas business. “Given hydrogen and ammonia’s use in many energy-intensive industries we can make meaningful progress in lowering the carbon footprint and help these industries meet new sustainability commitments.”

“As a company with an established history of championing and delivering disruptive solutions to problems in its industry, and a serious and continuous commitment to its ESG agenda, Golar looks forward to working with a like-minded and equally capable partner in the field of floating hydrogen and ammonia production, carbon capture, and other decarbonization initiatives,” said Golar CEO Iain Ross.

As the role of hydrogen in the green energy economy continues to expand, Black & Veatch also sees a growing case for ammonia – more energy dense than pure hydrogen, incredibly stable and easily liquified for storage and shipment around the globe in the same fashion as LNG. Ammonia then can be used in multiple energy-intensive industries to produce low-carbon electricity.

