Alivi Is Now Partnering With PT Genie

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alivi a Financial Times and Inc 5,000 Fastest Growing Company award winner is proud to announce its new partnership with PT Genie. With this collaboration, Alivi hopes to improve health outcomes by utilizing technology to enhance virtual physical therapy sessions for their members.

“We are excited by this new partnership. Our physical therapy product is a turnkey solution for managed care organizations. We hope to utilize this software to bring our clients added value while improving our members’ quality of care,” said Gabriel Rojas, Chief Revenue Officer at Alivi.

PT Genie is an innovator of medical software with roots in Orlando, Florida. By creating a virtual health platform specified to individual patient needs, PT Genie offers a new way to encourage patients to follow-through during physical therapy. A simple wearable device keeps patients connected to their physical therapists, doctors, and care specialists in real-time. Customized care plans guide patients through targeted exercise regiments, tracks their progress, and provides pivotal feedback for optimal recovery with subsequent closure of care gaps, improved accessibility of care, and patient convenience.

“We provide the solution to successfully keep patients encouraged, engaged, and committed to their physical therapy regimen for optimal results while also providing patient outcomes data to the patient’s physician. While there are unlimited surface requests of patients, when you boil it down, there are fundamental roots of these requests: Convenience. Control. Comfort.” said Dr. Reuben Gobezie, MD, Co-Founder of PT Genie

Thanks to the increase in motivation provided by PT Genie, the device has sped up recovery rates in patients, reduced pain, and increased patient satisfaction. PT Genie was ranked 5th in Med Tech Outlook’s 2019 Top 10 Biomechanics Solution Companies and was designated a top 20 innovator in telemedicine in Technology Innovators in 2020.

About Alivi

Alivi is an award-winning company that provides solutions for health plans nationwide to facilitate the delivery of healthcare benefits. Alivi’s solutions include non-emergency medical transportation, healthcare administration, as well as turn-key ancillary and supplemental benefits like Acupuncture, Chiropractic, Podiatric, PT/OT/ST and more. By combining our benefit administration capabilities with robust provider networks and award-winning technology our solutions help improve health outcomes, streamline operations, and manage costs. We’re passionate about providing people with access to the care they need. For more information about Alivi, visit www.alivi.com.