Ignite Sales Partners With Digital Credence to Help Credit Unions Pivot to Digital Engagement for Member Growth and Increased Member Satisfaction

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ignite Sales, Inc., the financial industry leader in customer and member engagement technology, announced today its partnership with Digital Credence, a leader in the financial services marketplace, providing consulting and best practices for implementing effective digital strategies for financial institutions.

Partnering with Digital Credence will allow Ignite to build upon the focus to provide digital engagement and member growth for credit unions using Ignite’s proven engagement platform. Digital Credence’s expertise allows Ignite to deepen our existing CU relationships and strengthen the Ignite brand to fulfill the needs in the CU’s market.

Sundeep Kapur, President of Digital Credence, has been assisting financial institutions with their omnichannel strategies for over 27 years, in particularly for more effective branches, better online experiences and great member engagement. Sundeep is highly respected in the industry and helps guide FI’s to better technologies for growth of membership and greater member experiences. Ignite will provide CU’s with interactive and intelligent conversation guide enabling the credit union to interact with a human touch in a self-serve mode, as well as in branches, delivering on the promise of a digital member-centric journey.

“Credit Unions were built for this technology, they are the fabric of communities and the bridge between financial services and human beings,” states Sundeep. “By partnering with Ignite CU’s can build deeper, better relationships with consistent and meaningful conversations on all channels.”

The guides will provide tailored conversations based on the unique needs of each member and present personalized product recommendations to fulfill those member’s needs. All while removing friction and simplifying the online buying experience.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to provide the technology for all credit unions to help improve the financial lives of their members by using Ignite’s member engagement platform,” states George Noga, CEO of Ignite Sales, Inc. “They can join the fast-growing community of Ignite users who are all dedicated to world-class digital interactions with members and businesses.”

The service also delivers actionable analytics with real-time data to see trends as they occur in regard to their online members for product decisioning to stay ahead of members’ ever-evolving needs. The actionable intelligence of the solution’s analytics further optimize marketing expenditures and tracks the effectiveness of individual campaigns.

About Digital Credence

Digital Credence specializes in driving consumer engagement across multiple channels. Their experience across industry now helps credit unions deploy successful omni-channel experiences for members with a keen focus on being “digital first.” Research focuses on seven critical elements for an FI to be successful beyond 2020:

1. Transformed Branch Experiences

2. Redefined Future Payments

3. Digital: Integrated & Responsive

4. Security: Authentication, Transactions, Information

5. Smarter Employees & Channels

6. Big Data, AI, Machine Intelligence, Decision Science, & the Cognitive Cloud

7. Banking Delivered in Your Pocket

Digital Credence continues to study FinTech, is involved in enhancing consumer experiences, and continues to audit brands with the intent of providing effective feedback to drive better results. To learn more, do visit www.digitalcredence.com.

About Ignite Sales, Inc.

Ignite Sales is changing the way retail banks and credit unions engage with customers and members, service them and measure the results of their efforts. Using embedded predictive analytics, Ignite’s solution discovers and fulfills customer financial needs, resulting in more a 40% increase in customer satisfaction and a 100% compliant and consistent conversation. Ignites patented technology is used by many of the top financial institutions in the country. Ignite is a three-time winner of Barlow Research Associates’ Monarch Innovation Award, The Big Innovation Award for Business Intelligence and The Stevie Award for Marketing & Sales Intelligence. Ignite Sales is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Visit us at www.ignitesales.com.

