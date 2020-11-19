Simplus, an Infosys Company, Announces Vaccine Management Solution Aligned with Salesforce Work.com for Vaccines

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Simplus, an Infosys company, is pleased to announce a collaboration with Salesforce for a vaccine management cloud solution built on the Salesforce Platform in support of Salesforce Work.com for Vaccines as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. Combining Simplus’ resources, capabilities, and Salesforce consulting and product expertise, the companies have created an end-to-end vaccine management solution to help support the federal government’s mandate for states to be ready to distribute a coronavirus vaccine.

Infosys vaccine management solution built on the Salesforce Platform covers a broad spectrum of vaccine management, including campaign management, citizen registration, prioritization, provider enrollment, supply chain visibility, forecasting, vaccine administration, wellness surveys, and adverse event monitoring. The solution is integrated with Salesforce Health Cloud that can help support compliance with applicable laws, such as HIPAA. Within this solution are two communities: one for residents and one for providers. The resident community is the one-stop-shop for individuals to find information, register with state and local governments, and schedule vaccine appointments. The provider community is the central hub for providers. Providers may, for example, apply to become a COVID-19 vaccine provider, manage appointments, maintain inventory, log vaccine administration details and document adverse effects.

Infosys vaccine management solution also utilizes other Salesforce products and solutions. Marketing Cloud leverages resident and provider data from Health Cloud to manage initial outreach, advocacy to resident populations, and follow-up communication concerning scheduling, adverse reactions and more. With MuleSoft, public health stakeholders can get a comprehensive view of their full vaccination efforts, on state and local levels, by securely and reliably integrating both their data from inside Salesforce and external data across EMR/EHRs, state-specific IISs, and CDC portals. Tableau can then be used to easily access and analyze that data through interactive visualizations to track and report population health outcomes and vaccination rates.

“ As we work toward a global solution during the pandemic, the importance of a robust vaccine management solution cannot be overstated,” said Ryan Westwood, CEO of Simplus. “ We are thrilled to bring life-changing solutions to protect our communities.”

Another benefit is the innovation team’s agile approach considering the parameters of the disease management are not yet known. Variables such as dosage frequency and vulnerable populations in geographies can be considered alongside other variables such as testing strategy and asymptomatic transmission. Vaccine management is tightly coupled with an effective containment strategy. Being able to act in concert with a widespread testing and containment strategy will be instrumental to the solution realizing its full potential.

“ Infosys’ vaccine management solution combines the power of Health Cloud, Marketing Cloud, MuleSoft and Tableau,” said Eric Paternoster, CEO of Infosys Public Services. “ We bring a holistic solution that can meet the demands of rigorous and expansive vaccine management programs. We have also architected the solution in modular fashion to complement existing systems that may already be in place. In this way, we are delivering the fastest time-to-value as well as acting in the interests of public good.”

“ We are excited about Infosys’ vaccine management solution built on the Salesforce Platform,” said Tyler Prince, EVP of Partners and Industries, Salesforce. “ Our partners are a key growth driver of the Salesforce economy, as they extend the functionality of our platform and help customers implement our technology. This solution exemplifies the impact of partner innovation combined with Salesforce products meeting an urgent community need.”

Simplus intends to integrate the vaccine management solution with testing and contact tracing to complete an overarching containment strategy for the public sector. The widespread testing strategy and preexisting public health initiatives will be instrumental to the solution realizing its full potential.

About Simplus

We drive results that matter for the modern enterprise by accelerating strategic, industry-focused digital transformation in the Salesforce ecosystem. Our services include program strategy, platform implementation, organizational change management, data and systems integration, solution accelerators, and managed services. We offer end-to-end, industry-leading solutions to drive an innovative customer experience, operational efficiency, and overall profitable growth by combining best-in-class functional capabilities and technology automation with a user enablement focus. Visit simplus.com, email socialmedia@simplus.com, or call 833.SIMPLUS for more information.

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in 46 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With nearly four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

