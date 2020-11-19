Cardless and Cleveland Cavaliers Team Up to Launch First of Its Kind Co-Branded Credit Card

CLEVELAND & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cardless Inc ("Cardless"), a consumer credit card financial technology firm that helps brands launch and run custom co-branded credit card products, and the Cleveland Cavaliers today announced a partnership to provide Cavs fans with access to a best in class co-branded credit card product.

Cleveland Cavaliers Credit Card by Cardless account holders will have both a physical and virtual credit card that provides Cavs fans the opportunity to receive rewards for purchases in the form of unique experiences, merchandise, and exclusive offers.

Cardless is the first US based, mass consumer credit card firm to come into existence in more than 25 years, since Capital One Inc in the early 90's. Founded by Stanford graduates Michael Spelfogel and Scott Kazmierowicz, the company has developed a model that enables brands of all sizes and scales to connect with and reward their most passionate and loyal customers. Account holders benefit from the Cardless mobile app designed for ease of use, efficiency, transparency, security, and a fanatical devotion to account holder service.

“ The Cleveland Cavaliers have built a reputation as one of the most innovative franchises in professional sports and we are fortunate and proud to be launching this first brand partnership,” said Cardless Co-Founder & President Michael Spelfogel. “ One of our key goals is to provide joy to everyone that interfaces with our company – brands as well as their fans. By giving fans access to Cavs-specific rewards that money just can't buy, we hope that they will capitalize on their passion and joy for the team.”

The Cleveland Cavaliers Credit Card will initially be available to Cavs Wine & Gold United Members, the team’s official season ticket-based year-round membership club, for the 2020-21 season. The card will include an innovative numberless physical credit card for enhanced security, as well as access to virtual cards in the Cardless app. Each purchase will earn Cardless points, which can be redeemed for exclusive Cavs merchandise, memorabilia and experiences. Points can also be redeemed for gift cards, statement credit, or donations to the Cavaliers Community Foundation at a preferential rate.

“ We are excited to partner with Cardless, a company that shares a mutual value and drive for innovation, to create a first-of-its-kind credit card program that features a collection of benefits that rewards our most passionate fans," said Nic Barlage, Cleveland Cavaliers and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse president of business operations. “ With an amazing array of redemption opportunities, cardholders will have plenty of reasons to use this card and show their love for the Wine & Gold all year long.”

The Cleveland Cavaliers Card by Cardless will offer 10% back in statement credit for purchases online and in-person at the Cavaliers Team Shop, 5x points back on Wine and Gold United memberships (season tickets), 3x points back for eat-in and take-out dining, including at local Cleveland and Northeast Ohio restaurants, 3x points back on grocery store purchases, and 1x points back on everyday purchases. Cardless products are backed by its growing network of issuers, processors and banking partners, allowing it flexibility in the types of products and interest rates it can provide for specific programs.

All fans interested in signing up for the Cleveland Cavaliers Credit Card can join the waiting list by visiting cardless.com/cavs

ABOUT CARDLESS

Cardless is a rapidly growing consumer credit card financial technology firm that enables brands to reward loyal fans with reward points in the form of amazing experiences, merchandise, and exclusive offers. With a mobile app designed with seamless ease of use, Cardless was designed to work more smoothly than physical cards by allowing consumers to make payments and select rewards with enhanced security and user experience. Cardless was founded by Scott Kazmierowicz and Michael Spelfogel and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. To learn more, please visit: https://www.cardless.com/

ABOUT CLEVELAND CAVALIERS

The Cleveland Cavaliers won the NBA Championship in 2016 while also taking the Eastern Conference crown in 2007, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018. The team plays at, and also operates, the newly transformed, publicly-owned Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in downtown Cleveland, Ohio. The Cavaliers are regularly recognized for their extensive community support and engagement programs and contributions, workplace diversity and inclusion leadership, and an on-going economic impact that now registers in the billions of dollars locally. Dan Gilbert is Chairman of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Gilbert and his family of companies have now invested over $1.6 billion in Cleveland. Gilbert is also Founder and Chairman of Quicken Loans, Inc. the nation’s largest mortgage lender, and Founder and Chairman of Rock Ventures LLC, the umbrella entity for his portfolio of business and real estate investments. Len Komoroski is the Cavaliers and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse CEO and Nic Barlage is the Cavaliers and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse President of Business Operations. The Cavaliers team is led by General Manager Koby Altman and Head Coach J.B. Bickerstaff. The Cavaliers and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse provide fans the best experience in the NBA with its extensive and stunning array of amenities and technology and signature, electrifying game presentation. The organization also owns and operates the Cleveland Monsters hockey team (AHL), the Canton Charge, the Cavs NBA G-League team in nearby Canton, OH, and Cavs Legion Gaming Club (GC) of the NBA 2K League.