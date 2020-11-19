Balfour Beatty Awarded $127 Million to Renovate Historic Randall School in Southwest DC

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Balfour Beatty has been awarded $127 million for the delivery of Museum Place on behalf of JV MPDC, LLC, a joint venture comprised of Lowe Enterprises Real Estate Group and Mitsui Fudosan American, Inc. The redevelopment project will renovate the historic Randall School creating a vibrant arts campus and new residential apartment building in Washington, DC.

Museum Place will feature a 12-story, U-shaped apartment building consisting of 492 units and a two-level below-grade garage for JV MPDC, LLC employees. The redevelopment will include the renovation of the three-connected existing historic brick school buildings and the design of the residential courtyard building to the north of the site. The 50,000 square-foot site will also feature the renovation of the main block and wings of the historic Randall School that will include a relatively small museum and designed for a creative office space or non-profit organization to augment the museum program.

Balfour Beatty has been providing preconstruction services for the renovation project since 2016. This summer, the team was contracted for early raze work of the existing Randall School buildings on site, that has been completed. Balfour Beatty serves as the design-build contractor on the project and will work under assignment with Beyer Blinder Belle Architects and Planners, LLP on the delivery of the new Museum Place.

“It is honor to further develop our partnership with Lowe Enterprises Real Estate Group on the delivery of Museum Place,” said Matt Dye, Balfour Beatty senior vice president in the Mid-Atlantic. “In conjunction with our partners the Advisory Neighborhood Commission, we look forward to delivering a new residential living building to this cultural community Washington, DC.”

Originally constructed in 1906, the Randall School historically served African-American school students in southwest Washington, DC. The concept design for Museum Place, which was unanimously approved by the Historic Preservation Review Board and the Advisory Neighborhood Commission will include various spaces to display local and public art, and gallery space to display large pieces from the extensive Rubell Family collection. Additionally, a glass box addition at the east wing of the museum will create an inviting museum entry with a bookstore and café, and outdoor dining terrace along I Street.

Museum Place is scheduled for delivery in spring 2023. With construction underway, the project will employ approximately 130 workers at its peak.

