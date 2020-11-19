Faurecia Xiamen selects Cinemo to augment the user experience and empower front and rear seat infotainment systems

KARLSRUHE, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cinemo, a global leader in high performance and automotive grade multimedia playback, streaming, media management, connectivity and cloud middleware, have announced they are working with Faurecia Xiamen on both Android OS based Head Unit and Rear-Seat-Entertainment systems that showcase a wealth of content distribution and unified mobility.

Passengers from leading FAW China brands will enjoy the luxury of exceptional distributed technologies that demonstrate how Cinemo is changing the face of cockpit enrichment with seamless access to both online and offline content.

Cinemo’s multi-faceted framework delivers on all fronts an impressive array of personal media control that energizes front and rear seat screens for dazzling movie and sound quality. Distribution of content for local playback and synchronized streaming, or cloud services are enabled to provide a distinctive environment for on the move indulgence.

“We are delighted to be working with Faurecia Xiamen to create a vibrant infotainment platform that engages consumers and allows cohesive interaction wherever you are in the car” said Elif Ede, VP Sales of Cinemo. “Cars are fast becoming the new mobile platform of choice, and as we enter an exciting phase of convergence, Cinemo continues to shape the future of Infotainment by delivering uninterrupted breakthrough innovation”.

About Cinemo

Cinemo is a global leader in high performance and automotive grade multimedia playback, streaming, media management, connectivity and cloud access middleware. CPU and operating system agnostic as well as highly optimized for low power and low footprint devices, Cinemo's unified middleware solutions decode, play, render, stream, manage and index virtually any file, disc, connected device, streaming format and cloud content. Designed and optimized for the high-quality requirements of the automotive industry, Cinemo’s solutions can be seamlessly integrated into entry, mid and high automotive / In-Vehicle Infotainment system head and rear-seat units, as well as automotive Apps enabling powerful new use cases.