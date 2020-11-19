Inspira Marketing Group Announces Results of Consumer Sentiment Survey Examining the Return to Bars & Restaurants in the COVID-19 Era

NORWALK, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Inspira Marketing Group announced the results of a recent survey of 893 legal drinking age (LDA) consumers from across the US during the week of October 19, 2020. The survey, entitled The Return to Bars & Restaurants: Consumer Sentiment in the Era of COVID-19, revealed several key findings, including:

Prior to the pandemic, respondents were going to bars and restaurants on a frequent basis, with 81% visiting either once or more than once a week. Since reopening, about 40% of respondents say the same.

Love is apparently not in the air during the era of COVID-19, with 38.4% of respondents citing romantic meals as the least important occasion.

Casual dine restaurants (48.6%) and neighborhood bars (30.5%) vastly outpace other channels, including craft bars (6.2%), sports bars (5.7%), and fine dining (5.3%).

“Our goal was to determine the degree to which consumer habits around bars and restaurants have changed during the pandemic, to understand their thoughts on the changing experience, and to uncover insights to inform strategy for bars and restaurants as they trudge forward this winter,” said Inspira Chief Inspiration Officer Jeff Snyder. “At Inspira, we’re closest to the consumer, because we know understanding consumer behavior means understanding business drivers, and ultimately, success for our clients.”

The complete The Return to Bars & Restaurants: Consumer Sentiment in the Era of COVID-19 report can be downloaded free of charge at: https://info.inspiramarketing.com/return-to-bars-and-restaurants-lp

About Inspira Marketing Group

Inspira Marketing Group is committed to building brands through the most effective experiential marketing strategies. Based in Norwalk, Connecticut, with offices in New York, Inspira creates and executes award-winning experiential marketing campaigns for a variety of clients across the CPG, tech, and food and beverage industries, while devoting a portion of its profits to finding a cure for pediatric cancer. The agency is regularly recognized by industry leaders. In 2020, Inspira has been awarded the following honors: Event Marketer 2020 It List Top 100, Ex Awards 2020 Best Millenial or Gen Z Campaign (Ex Winner), Ex Awards 2020 Best Sports Activation (Gold), Pro Awards 2020 Best Sports Sponsorship or Tie In (Gold), Pro Awards 2020 Best Use of AI/VR/AR (Silver), Reggie Awards 2020 Best Sports or eSports Marketing Campaign (Gold), Reggie Awards 2020 Best Small Budget Brand Activation (Bronze), and has been named one of the Best Places to Work in Connecticut 2020 #7 Large Companies.