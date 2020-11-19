NetApp Partners With BetterUp to Scale Personalized Coaching for Managers

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BetterUp, the leader in mobile-based professional coaching, today announced it has partnered with global, cloud-led, data-centric software company NetApp to provide personalized one-on-one coaching for managers and directors across the company to sustain its culture of high performance.

A publicly traded, Fortune 500 company with more than 10,000 employees around the world, NetApp tapped BetterUp to help engage and empower its management team and workforce as the company redefined its brand with an expanded portfolio of cloud products and services. According to NetApp VP of Global Talent Larry McAlister, such a transformation required a fully engaged and aligned workforce operating at the highest level to sustain the momentum.

“We knew we needed cutting-edge technology, tools, and programs to enable powerful employee experiences,” said McAlister. “BetterUp’s hyper-personalized, mobile-enabled, scalable approach to coaching allowed us to focus on the areas that mattered most to us: our people.”

BetterUp Helped NetApp’s Thrive Program Achieve Leadership Development Goals

To help its people grow, develop, and succeed, NetApp’s global talent team created Thrive -- a redesigned performance management approach to build a high-performance culture. Realizing that building high-performing teams meant raising the accountability of all employees and managers, the global talent team focused on the company’s most important relationship: the one between manager and employee.

Partnering with BetterUp, NetApp launched highly personalized leadership development programs to managers and directors across the business. By seamlessly integrating professional one-on-one coaching with leading-edge technology and AI-driven personalization, BetterUp delivers the modern employee experience that NetApp envisioned for the Thrive program.

Within the first three months of working with BetterUp, NetApp saw a significant impact on both behavior change and the employee experience. Managers grew in core leadership skills such as strategic thinking, driving alignment, and empowering others. Two key areas of development outlined in the Thrive program-- a growth mindset and inclusive leadership-- also saw immediate improvement. High engagement on BetterUp’s platform validated that NetApp managers were hungry for personalized support. Over 1,000 sessions were completed and managers were engaging in their personal development for an average of 8.5 hours per month. Read more about NetApp’s bold learning program with BetterUp here.

Technology Sector Among Key Industries Fueling Demand For BetterUp

NetApp is one of several global tech industry leaders who have joined BetterUp’s roster of Fortune 1,000 customers in the past year. The company has shown significant growth overall-- more than doubling its customer base and experiencing a 118% spike in usage of its coaching services among existing members since fall 2019. Among the technology sector in particular, demand has soared as most of the tech industry has adopted a remote workforce and many plan to do so indefinitely, calling for completely new ways to develop people.

“Digital transformation requires people transformation. We have seen a rapid increase in demand for the tailored, personalized support BetterUp provides as companies adapt to rapidly changing workplaces and navigate uncertainty ushered in from remote work and increased challenges at home,” said Alexi Robichaux, CEO and Co-Founder of BetterUp. “We are proud to partner with NetApp to equip their managers with the skills and mindsets for developing high performing teams and thriving through change.”

Companies are increasingly recognizing that creating a coaching culture is key to agility, maintaining high performance during times of uncertainty, and digital transformation. With BetterUp, business leaders can take back control in an uncertain world by empowering their people with the necessary tools to build resilience, reduce stress and increase productivity, while fostering a culture of inclusion. Employees typically see a 79% reduction in stress, 88% improvement in emotional regulation, 181% improvement in focus, and 134% increase in team performance through BetterUp coaching.

About BetterUp

Founded in 2013, BetterUp is the global leader in mobile-based professional coaching. BetterUp combines world-class coaching with AI technology and behavioral science to deliver personalized behavior change at scale, improving the wellbeing, adaptability and effectiveness of the workforce. With a network of over 2,000 coaches, BetterUp offers coaching in 49 languages across 66 countries, along with interactive professional development content, analytics and real-time insights to track employee progress. Used by leading Fortune 1,000 companies, BetterUp drives transformational and lasting behavior change, resulting in improved business outcomes across organizations and inspires professionals everywhere to pursue their lives with greater clarity, purpose, and passion. To learn more, visit www.betterup.com.