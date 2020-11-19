Tablo Hemodialysis Systems Deployed to Guam Hospitals by U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for Emergency Response

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Outset Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: OM) (“Outset”), a medical technology company pioneering a first-of-its-kind technology to reduce the cost and complexity of dialysis, today announced along with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), the deployment of 15 Tablo Hemodialysis Systems to hospitals in Guam that are experiencing a surge in need for acute hemodialysis due to COVID-19. Outset’s clinical team and field support staff will accompany the Tablo devices to provide training and support to the Guamanian clinicians treating acute kidney injury and end stage renal disease (ESRD) patients who have been hospitalized.

This is the second time HHS has sent Tablo systems to emergency locations since signing a multiyear contract with Outset Medical in October 2019. The agency’s stated mission for Tablo’s unique, all-in-one technology is to serve dialysis patients in communities hit by natural disasters. Tablo was first deployed to help New York City hospitals solve shortages in equipment and dialysis fluids during the pandemic’s initial peak in the spring.

“Tablo’s ease of use enables health care professionals, even those previously untrained in dialysis, to learn how to operate the system safely in just a few hours, and provide dialysis urgently to patients in critical need,” said Outset Medical Chief Executive Officer Leslie Trigg. “Tablo’s unique features like real-time remote patient monitoring and integrated water purification on demand have proven especially helpful in providing flexibility to our provider partners when managing dialysis in the ICU.”

“The varied ways that our partners, including many leading national and regional Integrated Delivery Networks (IDNs), have leveraged Tablo to optimize care for their patients demonstrates Tablo’s versatility as an enterprise solution for acute and chronic dialysis -- increasing flexibility and reducing cost from the ICU to home. With our growing home dialysis program, we hope to give more patients and their families access to an easier option to safely and effectively dialyze from the comfort of home,” Trigg added.

