Tuya Smart Secures Chip with ioXt Alliance for Global IoT Industry

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The ioXt Alliance, the Global Standard for IoT Security, announced today that international all-in-one AIoT platform provider Tuya Smart has certified its Wi-Fi module through the ioXt Certification Program. The product certification marks the beginning of Tuya’s relationship with ioXt and further expansion for the Alliance through Tuya’s global platform.

Tuya is the leading provider of the world’s first and only all-in-one AIoT platform. It provides manufacturers, brands, OEMs, and retail chains cloud, connectivity, and mobile application services that transform products into smart devices and systems. Tuya has smart-enabled more than 200,000 products worldwide across eight major smart categories—including security, lighting, and healthcare products—to develop smart products for the home and commercial markets quickly, safely, easily, and affordably. Tuya is internationally operated with headquarters in the U.S., Germany, India, Japan, Colombia, and China. Its newly certified WBR3N Wi-Fi+BT module is an RTOS platform that integrates many function libraries. It is ideal for various applications, such as smart appliances, smart electrical and lighting, security cameras, and healthcare products.

“At Tuya, we aim to set down collaborative roots throughout the world, partnering with like-minded, forward-thinking companies seeking to maximize product security and consumer protection,” said Fritz Werder, General Manager for Tuya North America. “Joining with ioXt aligns with our commitment to help securely power IoT products and fuel IoT systems that are squarely focused on making a safe and secure Internet of Things, specifically with regards to global smart home markets.”

The ioXt Alliance is backed by the biggest names in tech and is the only organization positioned to handle the rapidly increasing demand for IoT device certifications that meet security requirements across every product category. With major manufacturers and tech disruptors on their board, membership growing, and four Authorized Labs as exclusive test providers, the ioXt Alliance continues to pave the way in defining industry-led global security standards that can be tested at scale.

Brad Ree, ioXt Alliance CTO stated, “We’re excited to see Tuya Smart certify their WBR3N Wi-Fi+BT module with the ioXt Alliance. They have a great global developer community and amazing number of global manufacturers who have used the Tuya Platform to bring the power of IoT to a wide array of consumer products. Tuya demonstrates that secure IoT can be accomplished at the scale needed for consumer products.”

About the ioXt Alliance

The ioXt Alliance is the Global Standard for IoT Security. Backed by the biggest names in technology and device manufacturing, including Google, Amazon, T-Mobile, Comcast and more, the ioXt Alliance is the only industry-led, global IoT device security and certification program in the world. Devices with the ioXt SmartCert gives consumers and retailers greater confidence in a highly connected world.