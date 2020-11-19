Molina Healthcare appoints leaders for its National Social Determinants of Health Innovation Center

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Molina Healthcare (“Molina”) today announced the appointment of Michelle Bentzien-Purrington as executive leader and Dr. San Bartolome, M.D., as national medical director of the Columbus, Ohio, based National Molina Healthcare Social Determinants of Health (SDOH) Innovation Center created earlier this year.

“Michelle and Dr. San Bartolome are going to be huge additions to Molina’s SDOH Innovation Center, and their leadership will drive advancements in the comprehensive care Molina members have come to expect,” said Dr. Jason Dees, EVP and chief medical officer, Molina Healthcare. “This team will work tirelessly to integrate practical solutions for the biopsychosocial care coordination we strive to offer all of our members and the communities in which they live.”

The Molina SDOH Innovation Center collects robust public and member-specific data to help identify factors and disparities that impact overall health outcomes. The information is used to design programs and strengthen community partnerships to address existing gaps for the millions of members Molina serves.

Bentzien-Purrington and Dr. San Bartolome have created a strategic roadmap using advanced analytics to identify members in each market and will develop culturally appropriate programs to address challenges around housing, food insecurity, transportation, social isolation, health literacy, and more.

“It is an honor and privilege to be able to support initiatives that make a difference in people’s lives,” said Bentzien-Purrington. “Already this year, we quickly launched an emergency meals program to provide nutritious food to members impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and have been assessing several more programs that will be tested in communities we serve beginning next month.”

This year in Ohio, the SDOH Innovation Center invested more than $1.5 million to:

Increase behavioral health access via telehealth for Ohio’s youth;

Provide increased capacity for school-based health care for children and their families;

Complete lead abatement in childcare settings;

Support new mothers with diapers and other essentials during home visits;

Help individuals obtain needed identification documents and necessary skills to secure stable employment;

Feed community members experiencing homelessness or financial distress with nutritious foods;

Increase access to dental care by bringing services to the community through a mobile dental model; and

Provide age-appropriate books for young Ohioans.

The Innovation Center will also soon implement an enhanced database of community resources in all states where Molina operates to address SDOH. This online and mobile-enabled tool will allow members, providers, and employees to search for resources in their communities and request support to address needs including housing, food, transportation, employment, legal assistance, and more.

“The mission of Molina’s National SDOH Innovation Center is to identify, examine, and minimize existing social disparities that affect health outcomes,” said Dr. San Bartolome. “We are working to design programs and establish partnerships based on the unique needs of each region and community we serve.”

