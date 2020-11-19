P.F. Chang’s Debuts New Menu Item After National Competition

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--To wrap up a year that was anything but ordinary, P.F. Chang’s is turning tradition on its head, with a revamp of its original Lettuce Wraps.

Now, for a limited time only, Korean Beef Bulgogi Lettuce Wraps will appear on P.F. Chang’s menu. The recipe beat out more than 50,000 submissions from across the country in P.F. Chang’s Freestyle Lettuce Wraps Contest. In September 2019, finalists went head-to-head in a cooking competition in Las Vegas. In partnership with P.F. Chang’s chefs, home chef Tim Itano from Wheaton, Illinois won with his Korean Beef Bulgogi creation.

Korean Beef Bulgogi Lettuce Wraps are a fresh take on P.F. Chang’s signature dish – with a savory glaze that pairs well with fresh, crisp lettuce.

“We’re thrilled to bring this irresistible new flavor to the menu, just in time for the holidays,” said Steve Solis, P.F. Chang’s director of culinary operations. “It’s a perfect complement to our seasonal offerings and we think this has the ability to become a new guest favorite.”

“As a huge fan of P.F. Chang’s, I’m excited to see the dish I helped develop get served up to loyal customers,” said Itano. “The competition was fierce, so earning a spot on the menu with these new Lettuce Wraps is an amazing payoff.”

In addition to the limited time only wraps, P.F. Chang’s will feature a unique holiday prix-fixe menu. Starting at $50.00, guests may select from the following:

APPETIZER (choose one)

Chang’s Lettuce Wraps

Dynamite Shrimp

Handmade Dumplings

SOUP (choose one)

Wonton Soup

Egg Drop Soup

Hot & Sour Soup

ENTRÉE (choose one)

Korean Bulgogi Steak

Oolong Chilean Sea Bass

Miso Glazed Salmon

Mongolian Beef

Peking Duck

Salt & Pepper Prawns

DESSERT (choose one)

New York Style Cheesecake

The Great Wall of Chocolate

The holiday prix-fixe menu, available for dine-in only, includes a glass of Moet. In addition to Korean Beef Bulgogi Lettuce Wraps, other limited time only holiday offerings include Miso Butter Lobster Dumplings, a sushi Dynamite Roll and the Rising Dragon cocktail. Whether in restaurant or online, P.F. Chang’s offers guests a unique, memorable and elevated experience to mark each and every celebration, especially at the holidays.

“These moments are increasingly valuable as guests have missed out on conventional celebrations over the past few months,” said Tana Davila, chief marketing officer at P.F. Chang’s. “We hope these exciting menu offerings add something special to the dining experience.”

The limited time only offerings are on the P.F. Chang’s menu now through March 31, 2021 and available for dine-in or takeout/delivery. For more information about menu items and pricing, please visit pfchangs.com.

About P.F. Chang’s

Founded in 1993 by Philip Chiang and Paul Fleming, P.F. Chang’s is the first internationally recognized multi-unit casual dining restaurant concept to honor and celebrate the 2,000-year-old tradition of wok cooking as the center of the guest experience. P.F. Chang’s scratch menu highlights its wholesome, made-to-order-cooking approach and introduces new dishes and drinks for lunch, happy hour and dinner. Today, P.F. Chang’s has more than 300 restaurants around the world including 25 countries and U.S. airport locations. To find the P.F. Chang’s closest to you, click here. For more P.F. Chang’s news, visit pfchangs.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @pfchangs.