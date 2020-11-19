Braniff Airways Signs Historic Licensing Agreement for New Braniff Themed Hotel in Dallas, Texas

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Braniff Airways, Incorporated, dba Braniff International, the former international airline based in Dallas and now a leading global historic airline branding and marketing, retail and historic airliner tour firm, signed an historic licensing agreement May 21, 2020, for the licensing of a new Braniff hotel project at the former Airline’s Hostess College located at 2801 Wycliff Avenue in the Oaklawn district of Dallas, according to Braniff Chairman Richard Ben Cass.

The agreement was signed with Dallas historical property developer MM Property Holdings, Inc. (Centurion American), the new owner of the Hostess College property, which was purchased from Greenway Properties of Dallas. MM Property Holdings was the developer of the famed and historic 169-room Statler Hilton Hotel in Dallas, which was fully restored to its former glory in 2018.

The Hostess College Hotel will feature 75 luxury rooms amidst the elegant and stylish themes of Braniff International including both historic as well as recently created designs and styles. The hotel will be the only Braniff hotel in existence in the United States with the TWA Hotel in New York as the only other airline-themed hotelier.

Braniff will maintain creative control over the use of its intellectual property throughout the two-year restoration project. The company will also provide consultation and assistance with the interior and exterior restoration of the property. Proposed hotel amenities include a restaurant, bar and large swimming pool with outdoor bar and beverage service. A Braniff Boutique store will be housed in the new hotel offering luxurious Braniff branded goods ranging from model airplanes to Braniff branded drink coasters and t-shirts.

Braniff International, the former international airline, is a leading global historic airline branding and marketing, online retail and historic airliner tour firm, which was originally formed in 1928. Braniff manages over 770 licensing agreements worldwide and continues to offer the licensing of the Braniff brand for new projects. Today, the company operates its Braniff Boutique Online Retail store that sells to 123 countries along with three brick and mortar stores. Braniff also administers its original Employee Airline Pass Program, which offers current and former employees discount travel on partner airlines and travel companies.

