Ingram Micro Cloud Teams with nOps to Drive Channel Partner Growth on AWS

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ingram Micro Cloud today announced it has formed a strategic collaboration with nOps, a leading provider of cloud management software-as-a-service (SaaS) and Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advanced Technology Partner. The alliance expands Ingram Micro’s offering of tools for reseller partners and managed service providers (MSPs) designed to help build an efficient, secure, and high-performing AWS infrastructure for their applications and workloads.

Ingram Micro Cloud, an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner and AWS Distributor, is dedicated to accelerating the growth of AWS Consulting and Technology Partners globally. Leveraging the nOps platform, Ingram Micro partners should be able to better maintain their customers’ AWS environments by ensuring continuous alignment with AWS Well-Architected Framework guidelines. The addition of nOps offerings is expected to help Ingram Micro partners more efficiently execute AWS Well-Architected Reviews designed to identify risk, provide cost-optimization insights and root cause analysis, and deliver fact-based assessments and remediation proposals to customers that drive higher project win rates.

“Our guiding mission at Ingram Micro Cloud is to provide our channel partners with access to the industry’s largest and most robust cloud services portfolio, and nOps was an outstanding addition,” said Victor Baez, Vice President of Cloud Channel Sales at Ingram Micro Cloud. “We anticipate that, working with nOps, we can better empower our partners to build next-generation MSP practices that drive greater value and revenue opportunities for our channel partners.”

“nOps is thrilled to team with Ingram Micro,” said JT Giri, CEO and Founder, nOps. “We share mutual excitement and expectations of scaling nOps’ success in helping AWS Consulting Partners and AWS MSP Partners grow their AWS practice while delivering outstanding support to customers. Our cloud management platform and Ingram Micro’s combination of scale and commitment to partner enablement is a winning combination.”

Kaizen Technology Partners CEO Dao Jensen adds, “Given our 20+ years of experience as results-driven Cloud technology experts, we’ve worked strategically with both Ingram Micro and nOps and are honored to see their collaboration bring more value to our AWS practice. As an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner, we are dedicated to solving our customers’ needs first and look forward to streamlining the way we help them optimize their cloud infrastructure and drive success.”

More information on Ingram Micro’s nOps solution offering is available on the Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace or by contacting Ingram Micro Cloud at IaaS@ingrammicrocloud.com.

About Ingram Micro Cloud

Ingram Micro Cloud brings together innovators and problem solvers to help the world accomplish more. It facilitates and manages the cloud’s complex digital value chain—all powered by CloudBlue technology. Ingram Micro Cloud operates in 64 countries with over 55,000 reseller partners, and its Cloud Marketplace serves 6.5 million seats, offering more than 120 cloud solutions. With unmatched global reach, easy access to automated go-to-market and integration tools, deep technical expertise, and a curated selection of scalable SaaS and IaaS solutions, Ingram Micro Cloud helps vendors, resellers, and managed service providers by offering More as a Service. Detailed information is available at http://www.ingrammicrocloud.com.

About nOps

nOps enables rapid-growth companies and partners to build, manage, and run an AWS Well-Architected infrastructure that is cost-optimized, secure, reliable, efficient, and operationally excellent — and to help keep it that way through continuous compliance.

Headquartered in San Francisco, nOps is an Advanced Technology Partner in the AWS Partner Network (APN) and has achieved Cloud Management Tools Competency status for delivering operations and governance best practices to help partners and customers identify solutions that enable their cloud strategy. For more info, visit http://www.nops.io/ and follow at http://twitter.com/nopsio.