Pindrop Helps Avaya Customers Verify Legitimate Callers and Detect Fraud

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pindrop, a pioneer in fraud detection and authentication, today announced that its Pindrop® Passport and Pindrop® Protect products are compliant with Avaya OneCloud™ Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) solutions—enabling companies to streamline customer authentication and reduce fraud loss. Avaya is a global leader in solutions that enhance and simplify communications and collaboration.

In addition to providing call intelligence and fraud detection for incoming calls, Pindrop’s solution authenticates legitimate callers quickly and increases accuracy—helping reduce call handle times for improved customer experiences. The products are now compliance-tested by Avaya for compatibility with the Avaya Aura® Platform using Avaya Session Border Controller for Enterprise.

“Technology partners like Pindrop are helping Avaya customers defend their contact centers from the growing threat of fraud, enabling faster, seamless authentication to deliver a better customer experience,” said Eric Rossman, vice president, Partners, Developers and Alliances, Avaya.

"The ability to deliver detailed yet simple configuration guides, created and compliance-tested by both Avaya and Pindrop, takes the guesswork out of integration–unlocking a more secure and faster integration for the client," said Bryce McWhorter, Director of Product - Fraud and Authentication Platforms, Pindrop.

Pindrop is a Technology Partner in the Avaya DevConnect program—an initiative to develop, market and sell innovative third-party products that interoperate with Avaya technology and extend the value of a company’s investment in its network.

As a Technology Partner, Pindrop can submit products to Avaya for compliance testing, where a team of Avaya’s DevConnect engineers develops a comprehensive test plan for each application to verify its Avaya compatibility. This enables customers to confidently add best-in-class capabilities to their networks without having to replace their existing infrastructure—helping speed deployment of new applications and reduce both network complexity and implementation costs.

Pindrop is trusted by eight of the ten U.S. largest banks and five of the seven largest U.S. insurance companies to detect fraud and authenticate customers across every call. To learn more about Pindrop, please visit http://www.pindrop.com.

About Pindrop

Pindrop Security, Inc. offers solutions that are leading the way to the future of voice by establishing the standard for identity, security and trust for voice interactions. Pindrop solutions provide fraud detection for some of the biggest banks, insurers, and retailers in the world using patented technology that extracts an unrivaled amount of intelligence from the calls and voices encountered. Pindrop solutions help detect fraudsters and authenticate genuine customers, reducing fraud and operational costs, while improving customer experience and protecting brand reputation. Pindrop Security, Inc., a privately held company, headquartered in Atlanta, GA, was founded in 2011 by Dr. Vijay Balasubramaniyan, Dr. Paul Judge and Dr. Mustaque Ahamad. Pindrop is venture-backed by Andreessen Horowitz, Citi Ventures, Felicis Ventures, CapitalG, GV, IVP and Vitruvian Partners. For more information, please visit http://www.pindrop.com.

About Avaya

Businesses are built on the experiences they provide, and every day millions of those experiences are built by Avaya (NYSE: AVYA). For over one hundred years, we’ve enabled organizations around the globe to win – by creating intelligent communications experiences for customers and employees. Avaya builds open, converged and innovative solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration – in the cloud, on-premise or a hybrid of both. To grow your business, we’re committed to innovation, partnership, and a relentless focus on what’s next. We’re the technology company you trust to help you deliver Experiences that Matter. For more information, please visit http://www.avaya.com.

