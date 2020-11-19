Newsela Selects Cloud-based Verint Community to Expand Reach to Educators Nationwide

MELVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Verint® Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company™, today announced that leading education platform, Newsela, has selected the Verint Community™ solution to expand reach to teachers and educators nationwide and enable them to collaborate and share ideas and best practices easily.* Since launching in August, an average of 1,500 new members sign up weekly and a total of 22,000 members have joined Newsela’s community.

Newsela takes authentic, real-world content from trusted sources and makes it instruction-ready for K-12 classrooms. More than 2.5 million teachers and 37 million students have registered with Newsela for content that’s personalized to student interests, accessible to everyone, aligned to instructional standards, and linked to activities and reporting that hold teachers accountable for instruction and students accountable for their work.

Newsela’s community launched in August, to coincide with the beginning of the school year and assist with the new challenges brought on by universal virtual learning. Engaging with students during the pandemic has been challenging with most children learning from a distance. Newsela’s community offers several specialized groups or micro-communities for educators. One of the main attractions, the ‘Teachers’ Lounge,’ has become a trusted source of information to address many of the remote-learning challenges.

“Verint’s Community solution has scaled to help the community become an extension of our product and meet the needs of our members,” said Adriel Sanchez, Newsela CMO. “The Newsela Community recently went live, and it has already proven to be a trusted place for educators to go to have a conversation among peers and share experiences ranging from what content is most engaging to how to stay sane in these challenging days. It’s quickly become a place where our members are going to lean on each other and get the support they need.”

Social Edge Consulting, a leading community design and implementation firm, partnered with the Verint team and worked closely with Newsela to understand their community vision and helped them formulate a strategy and activate a plan. Built on the Verint Community platform, they’ve created a virtual setting that is interactive, brings people together and provides a positive experience. “It’s gratifying to see the modeling, planning, design and attention to detail contribute to the success of such an important educational tool,” says Verint’s Jon Allen, vice president and general manager, communities and web self-service.

The Verint Community platform enables a quick set-up process that requires minimal IT involvement and is designed to deliver a secure, cloud-based community configured to the organization’s unique branding needs and functional requirements. The end result is an online community that is accessible from any web-browser on any device, which allows stakeholders to easily find and access critical information, self-serve, share ideas and collaborate. Backed by Verint’s proven track record of building successful communities since 2004, the platform improves communication and support for customers and employees, and aides in business continuity during these uncertain times.

To learn more about the Verint Community platform, click here for more information.

