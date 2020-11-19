Collaboration Aims To Wirelessly Charge Active Styluses Using Mobile Devices

WAKEFIELD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The NFC Forum and the Universal Stylus Initiative (USI) announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding today that points out a collaboration plan to allow USI members to integrate the NFC Forum’s Near Field Communications (NFC) Wireless Charging Specification (WLC) in their products and to verify standards compliance by utilizing the NFC Forum Certification Program. The integration of WLC will allow rechargeable USI styluses to be wirelessly charged with a smartphone, mobile computing device or other NFC charging device at a power transfer rate of up to one watt.

“Wireless charging is an important part of the USI solution as power management and standard interfaces are key elements of an active stylus pen and contributes to a seamless USI user experience across multiple devices,” said Peter Mueller, chairman, USI. “This collaboration will allow USI to leverage the NFC wireless charging specification to develop charging solutions for USI styluses including the test and certification procedure. It will reference external standards and specifications like NFC Forum’s WLC and its certification program.”

The WLC enables a single antenna in an NFC-enabled device to manage both communications and charging. This solution makes it easier and more convenient to charge low-power IoT devices such as smart watches, fitness trackers, wireless earbuds, and other consumer devices like active styluses. The NFC communication technology also allows for setup and configuration of the active stylus while it is being charged.

USI offers the only open, non-proprietary, active stylus solution available capable of simplifying consumers’ lives by having one stylus for use with multiple touch-enabled devices.

“Wireless charging eliminates the plug and connector hassle of modern digital life. The NFC Forum’s specification work in this area is well suited for charging USI styluses because it will enable a globally interoperable market,” said Koichi Tagawa, chair, NFC Forum. “Wirelessly rechargeable styluses are an ideal, practical application of the NFC Forum’s wireless charging specification and use of the NFC Forum certification program.”

Launched earlier this year, the WLC specification uses the 13.56 MHz base frequency and leverages the NFC communication link to control the power transfer. NFC technology is unique in that it allows the transfer of power to an NFC tag to enable communication by providing a constant carrier signal. The WLC specification extends this communication functionality of NFC technology to enable wireless charging.

USI is a global, not-for-profit technology trade association whose mission is to define industry-wide standards for interoperable communication between an active stylus and touch-enabled devices. The USI specification provides for a stylus capable of communicating with different touch sensors and touch controller integrated circuits, so that users can employ the same stylus across numerous touch-enabled devices, as long as each device’s touch controller is compliant with the USI specification.

The NFC Forum was launched as a non-profit industry association in 2004 by leading mobile communications, semiconductor, and consumer electronics companies. The Forum's mission is to advance the use of Near Field Communication technology by developing specifications, ensuring interoperability among devices and services, and educating the market about NFC technology. The Forum's global member companies are currently developing specifications for a modular NFC device architecture, and protocols for interoperable data exchange and device-independent service delivery, device discovery, and device capability. Only member companies can participate in the Forum's certification program of NFC devices, readers and tags.

