Luxury Card Announces Exclusive Partnership with Frette

JACKSON, Wyo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Luxury Card, a best-in-class metal credit card company, unveiled its partnership with Frette, the worldwide leader in luxury home linens. Founded in 1860, Frette has an incredible brand heritage. Historically, its linens have graced the altar of St Peter’s Basilica as well as the dining car of the Orient Express and more than 500 European royal families have slept beneath its sheets.

“We welcome the Italian luxury brand Frette as a landmark addition to our Cardmember benefits. The artisan-quality linens and home accessories will provide our customers with the very best to enhance their spaces,” says Marina Kissam, Vice President of Customer Experience at Luxury Card.

“Like Frette, Luxury Card is recognized for its world-class service, anywhere and anytime. This partnership will allow us to provide Cardmembers with exquisite comfort and unparalleled quality, all coupled with a tailored experience to achieve a space that meets each individual Cardmember’s personal style of living,” says Allison Vajda, Global Marketing Communications Manager at Frette.

Utilizing only the finest fibers, Frette crafts linens and furnishings that embody luxury, comfort and quality. With a Virtual Styling Studio, Frette has re-created its world-class retail experience online, making it easier than ever to add a touch of beauty to any room. Connect one on one with a Frette specialist who will help reimagine your space through video, phone, chat or email consultations. Luxury Card members will now enjoy a 25% discount on full-price purchases and complimentary monogramming with purchase.1

About Luxury Card™

Luxury Card is a global leader in the premium credit card market with a mission to shape the industry through innovation, value, and service. We believe the Mastercard® Gold Card™, Mastercard® Black Card™, and Mastercard® Titanium Card™ can pay for themselves with unparalleled rewards, 24/7 Concierge and first-class benefits.

With a card weight of 22 grams and 55 patents issued globally, our stainless steel and carbon credit cards outweigh the competition.2

Luxury Card members receive the best airfare and cash back redemption rates,3 with points that can be redeemed in any increment and never expire.4 Points for airfare are redeemed at 2% with no blackout dates, airline limitations or seat restrictions.4 For example, 50,000 points with Luxury Card will get you a $1,000 airline ticket and only a $750 airline ticket with the nearest competitor.3 Cardmembers redeem for cash back at a leading rate of up to 2%3 or for various experiences, travel, dining and gift cards.4

Luxury Card Concierge® caters to Cardmembers’ every need. Available 24/7 by live chat on our industry-first Luxury Card App, phone, and email, dedicated Concierge agents assist with travel itineraries, dining reservations, research, and gift sourcing. We deliver first-class service anywhere, anytime.5

Luxury Card’s in-house travel program provides an average total value of $5006 per stay in benefits and services at over 3,000 properties worldwide. Mastercard® Gold Card™ and Mastercard® Black Card™ members receive complimentary membership and unlimited guest access to more than 1,300 airport lounges around the globe with Priority Pass™ Select.4

Luxury Card is accepted at over 8 million domestic retailers in 210 countries with no foreign transaction fees.7 We are committed to providing top value, benefits and service to make your life simpler and your experiences richer.

About Frette

Since 1860, Frette has endeavored to produce linens and home furnishings of unparalleled quality. From its bases in Monza and Milan, Frette employs only the finest fibres and most skilled artisans to craft a range of products that have come to embody luxury, comfort and creativity across the globe. Known for their chic, original design and inimitable finish and feel, Frette bed linens can be found in many of the world’s most prestigious hotels as well as in the most discerning private homes, yachts and aircraft.

Historically, Frette linens have been featured everywhere from the altar of St Peter’s Basilica to the dining car of the Orient Express, and more than 500 European royal dynasties have slept beneath its sheets. Today, Frette operates more than 100 boutiques worldwide, retails online and provides bespoke services to the most illustrious client list in its sector. With a heritage defined by craftsmanship and an outlook rooted in innovation, Frette will continue to dress the world’s most remarkable beds for generations to come.

