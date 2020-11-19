Esker and Birlasoft Partner to Automate Procure-to-Pay and Order-to-Cash with Artificial Intelligence

LYON, France, MIDDLETON, Wis., DELHI, India & EDISON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Esker, a worldwide leader in AI-driven process automation solutions and pioneer in cloud computing, and Birlasoft Ltd. [BSE: 532400, NSE: BSOFT], a global enterprise digital and IT services company, team up to offer Esker’s comprehensive suite of Procure-to-Pay (P2P) and Order-to-Cash (O2C) automation solutions to enterprises globally.

For more than 30 years, companies around the world have trusted Birlasoft to find, implement and manage the technologies they need to keep business running smoothly. Many new and long-standing customers have turned to Birlasoft to support digital transformation efforts.

“Birlasoft’s expertise and reputation within the industry make them an ideal partner for Esker, especially during a time when so many businesses are embracing greater digital transformation to empower a remote workforce,” said Steve Smith, U.S. chief operating officer, Esker. “Their global presence will help us deliver increased visibility and bottom-line savings for more businesses through automation of the full cash conversion cycle.”

Birlasoft will serve as a premiere implementation partner for Esker’s P2P and O2C solutions. With a large footprint in the manufacturing space, most of Birlasoft’s customers have unique requirements around their enterprise resource planning (ERP) tools. As a partner for all of the major ERP systems, such as SAP®, Oracle® and Infor®, Birlasoft is particularly well equipped to address these needs — especially now that the company can offer Esker as an end-to-end solution that acts as an extension of the ERP.

“Esker plays an important role as a partner in accelerating the transformation of core business processes of our customers,” said Ajit Singh Chawla, global head, digital business unit, Birlasoft. “Esker’s fully built-out ERP connectivity suite includes SAP, Oracle EBS and JD Edwards, and complements Birlasoft’s ERP expertise very well.”

Esker’s relationship with Birlasoft started when a leading medical equipment manufacturer and Birlasoft customer sought a solution that could automate its invoicing, accounts payable and order management processes. The customer was moving away from its legacy ERP system and needed to automate both its P2P and O2C processes — while reducing overall IT spend.

Birlasoft identified Esker for its AI-driven solution that could quickly remove inefficiencies and redundancies, working with the new global ERP systems.

About Birlasoft, Ltd.

Birlasoft combines the power of domain, enterprise and digital technologies to reimagine business processes for customers and their ecosystem. Its consultative and design thinking approach makes societies more productive by helping customers run businesses. As part of the multibillion-dollar diversified The CK Birla Group, Birlasoft with its 10,000 engineers, is committed to continuing our 158-year heritage of building sustainable communities.

About Esker

Esker is a worldwide leader in AI-driven process automation software, helping financial and customer service departments digitally transform their procure-to-pay (P2P) and order-to-cash (O2C) cycles. Used by more than 6,000 companies worldwide, Esker’s solutions incorporate artificial intelligence (AI) technology to drive increased productivity, enhanced visibility, reduced fraud risk, and improved collaboration with customers, suppliers and internally. Founded in 1985, Esker operates in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific with global headquarters in Lyon, France, and U.S. headquarters in Madison, Wisconsin. For more information on Esker and its solutions, visit www.esker.com. Follow Esker on Twitter @EskerInc and join the conversation on the Esker blog at blog.esker.com.