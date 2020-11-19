Click Therapeutics Announces That Solera Health Will Provide Clinically Validated Smoking-Cessation Program Clickotine® to Blue Shield of California Members

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Click Therapeutics announced today that Solera Health, the premier platform for addressing chronic conditions, will add Clickotine®, a clinically validated, fully digital smoking cessation program, for members of Blue Shield of California.

Clickotine is a comprehensive digital therapeutic for smoking cessation that can be downloaded on a smartphone. The program provides an individualized program that is fully integrated with nicotine replacement therapy. Through the Solera/Clickotine collaboration, Blue Shield of California’s members enrolled in its Wellvolution platform can access the clinically validated program at no additional cost to them.

The new partnership builds on Clickotine’s recent expansion into the not-for-profit health plan market. The agreement with Solera also marks Clickotine’s most significant entry into value-based, pay for performance agreements designed to improve care while also lowering costs.

“ Smoking takes a troubling toll on both the health and the costs of care for those who smoke; in the United States alone, 16 million people live with diseases brought on by smoking. Ensuring that Blue Shield of California members have access to a fully digital, clinically validated smoking cessation program such as Clickotine, is essential to improving patient’s health and lowering costs,” said Ross Muken, chief financial officer at Click Therapeutics. “ Clickotine empowers Blue Shield of California members to embark on a personalized program, allowing them to stop smoking on their own terms and in their own time. Perhaps most importantly, it is proven to work with long lasting results and can be accessed and completed entirely remotely.”

“ Solera is pleased to add Clickotine to our roster of best-in-class evidence-based lifestyle intervention providers for tobacco cessation,” said Mary Langowski, CEO at Solera Health. “ We carefully vet all of the programs we add to our network and Clickotine has a proven track record of successfully helping people reach their quit goals.”

About Solera Health

Solera is committed to changing lives by guiding people to better health in their communities. The company has built a dynamic platform that provides intensive, evidence-based lifestyle, behavioral, and social interventions to impact the costliest chronic conditions in the country. Solera’s marketplace strategically matches consumers to curated disease prevention with a network of community organizations and digital therapeutics providers delivering the most meaningful health outcomes. Solera is HITRUST certified, the most prestigious certification for meeting healthcare regulations and requirements for protecting and securing sensitive private healthcare information. For more information, visit Solera at www.soleranetwork.com.

About Click Therapeutics

Click Therapeutics, Inc. develops and commercializes software as prescription medical treatments for people with unmet medical needs. Through cognitive and neurobehavioral mechanisms, Click’s Digital Therapeutics™ enable change within individuals, and are designed to be used independently or in conjunction with biomedical treatments. The Clickometrics® adaptive data science platform continuously personalizes user experience to optimize engagement and outcomes. Following a groundbreaking clinical trial, Click’s industry-leading smoking cessation program is available nationwide through a wide variety of payers, providers, and employers. Click is progressing a broad pipeline of Digital Therapeutics™ across a variety of high-burden therapeutic areas, including Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), Schizophrenia, Acute Coronary Syndrome (ACS), Chronic Pain, Insomnia, COPD, Obesity, and more. For more information, visit ClickTherapeutics.com.