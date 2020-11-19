Cleveland Clinic and Amwell Welcome New Leadership to Their Joint Venture

CLEVELAND & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cleveland Clinic and Amwell® (NYSE: AMWL) today announced the appointment of new leadership to their digital health company, a joint venture that delivers virtual care from Cleveland Clinic’s highly specialized team of clinical experts through Amwell’s technology platform. Egbert van Acht will assume the position of Executive Vice Chairman to the Board of Directors and Frank McGillin will lead as CEO.

“ Telemedicine continues to play a pivotal role in offering safe and accessible care to patients, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic where the need for virtual access to care has significantly increased,” said William Peacock, Chairman of the Board of Cleveland Clinic/Amwell joint venture and Chief of Operations at Cleveland Clinic. “ The addition of Egbert and Frank to our leadership team reinforces the importance of making digital health a core part of our care delivery model, so more patients can access the healthcare services they need in convenient ways.”

Formed one year ago as a first-of-its-kind company to provide broad access to comprehensive, high-acuity care via telehealth, the company has made great progress scaling digital care through its MyConsult® offering. With an initial focus on clinical second opinions, the organization also offers health information and diagnosis on more than 2,000 different types of conditions including cancer, cardiac, and neuroscience issues.

“ The Amwell and Cleveland Clinic teams have come together in a swift, pragmatic way to build upon the successes that Cleveland Clinic has modeled in digital care over the years,” said Ido Schoenberg, Chairman and Co-CEO, Amwell. “ The impact of services delivered to date are already proving to guide and enhance patients’ health journeys. Under Frank and Egbert’s leadership, we’re excited to see that impact scale, bringing the world’s best care to new and necessary places.”

Frank McGillin, CEO of the Cleveland Clinic/Amwell joint venture, said, “ The mission of helping patients get the best care possible and addressing the big healthcare issues has driven me throughout my career. By leveraging Cleveland Clinic’s medical excellence and Amwell’s virtual care technology, I have every confidence that this organization will drive better health outcomes around the world.”

Egbert van Acht, Executive Vice Chairman to the Board of Directors for the joint venture, added, “ Based on the current, strong momentum for telehealth I see a global opportunity to provide a unique, superior, and safe consumer and patient experience. Cleveland Clinic’s clinical excellence can be brought to every individual in the world now via the Amwell platform, channels, and technology which makes this a very exciting opportunity.”

van Acht and McGillin bring decades of experience and success from their time spent leading global organizations that focused on consumer brands and the adoption of health and medical services and behaviors.

van Acht’s experience at Royal Philips, where he served as Executive Vice President and CEO of the Personal Health Business, in addition to his experience at Procter & Gamble, position him to help the company in global innovation, marketing and sales strategy, partnerships and customer acquisition.

Likewise, McGillin’s most recent position as Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer at NeuroMetrix, in addition to his roles at Philips Healthcare, reinforce his ability to drive day-to-day operational activity, team and management excellence, and go-to-market strategy and execution that will advance the company across global consumer, health plan, and employer audiences.

To learn more about the Cleveland Clinic/Amwell joint venture and its services, please visit: https://go.myconsult2020.com/

To learn more about second opinion patient stories, please visit: To https://my.clevelandclinic.org/patient-stories/405-online-second-medical-opinion-confirms-diagnosis-and-treatment-plan

About Cleveland Clinic

Cleveland Clinic is a nonprofit multispecialty academic medical center that integrates clinical and hospital care with research and education. Located in Cleveland, Ohio, it was founded in 1921 by four renowned physicians with a vision of providing outstanding patient care based upon the principles of cooperation, compassion and innovation. Cleveland Clinic has pioneered many medical breakthroughs, including coronary artery bypass surgery and the first face transplant in the United States. U.S. News & World Report consistently names Cleveland Clinic as one of the nation’s best hospitals in its annual “America’s Best Hospitals” survey. Among Cleveland Clinic’s 66,000 employees are more than 4,200 salaried physicians and researchers and 16,600 nurses, representing 140 medical specialties and subspecialties. Cleveland Clinic’s health system includes a 165-acre main campus near downtown Cleveland, 11 regional hospitals in northeast Ohio, more than 180 northern Ohio outpatient locations – including 18 full-service family health centers and three health and wellness centers – and locations in southeast Florida; Las Vegas, Nev.; Toronto, Canada; Abu Dhabi, UAE; and London, England. In 2018, there were 7.9 million total outpatient visits, 238,000 hospital admissions and observations, and 220,000 surgical cases throughout Cleveland Clinic’s health system. Patients came for treatment from every state and 185 countries. Visit us at clevelandclinic.org. Follow us at twitter.com/CCforMedia and twitter.com/ClevelandClinic. News and resources available at newsroom.clevelandclinic.org.

About Amwell

Amwell is a leading telehealth platform in the United States and globally, connecting and enabling providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver greater access to more affordable, higher quality care. Amwell believes that digital care delivery will transform healthcare. The Company offers a single, comprehensive platform to support all telehealth needs from urgent to acute and post-acute care, as well as chronic care management and healthy living. With over a decade of experience, Amwell powers telehealth solutions for over 2,000 hospitals and 55 health plan partners with over 36,000 employers, covering over 80 million lives. For more information please visit https://business.amwell.com/.

American Well, Amwell and Amwell Medical Group are registered trademarks or trademarks of American Well Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks used herein are the property of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about us and our industry that involve substantial risks and uncertainties and are based on our beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to us. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations, financial condition, business strategy and plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” or “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements represent our beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this release. These statements, and related risks, uncertainties, factors and assumptions, include, but are not limited to: weak growth and increased volatility in the telehealth market; inability to adapt to rapid technological changes; increased competition from existing and potential new participants in the healthcare industry; changes in healthcare laws, regulations or trends and our ability to operate in the heavily regulated healthcare industry; our ability to comply with federal and state privacy regulations; the significant liability that could result from a cybersecurity breach; and other factors described under ‘Risk Factors’ in the prospectus for our IPO filed with the SEC. These risks are not exhaustive. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Further information on factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated by our forward-looking statements is included in the reports we have filed or will file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings, when available, are available on the investor relations section of our website at investors.amwell.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.