DeBogy Molecular Joins UConn Technology Incubation Program to Support the Company’s Next-Stage R&D

FARMINGTON, Conn. & BATTLE CREEK, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DeBogy Molecular, a bio-engineering startup centered on anti-microbial surface modification technology, announced its acceptance into the University of Connecticut’s Technology Incubation Program (TIP). The new affiliation provides the company with access to state-of-art research facilities and collaboration with other early stage innovators in biotech and life sciences.

DeBogy’s patented IP transforms the molecular surface structure of a wide range of materials—from textiles to wood to plastics—to permanently destroy bacterial, viral and fungal cells on contact.

“We’re thrilled to join the entrepreneurial community at UConn to help accelerate our future growth,” said DeBogy CEO Wayne Gattinella. “Our vision is to enable a safe social environment that permanently renders high-touch materials germ-free. The DeBogy platform will dramatically disrupt the anti-microbial marketplace, characterized by temporary and inefficient surface sprays, wipes and coatings.”

With over 30,000 square feet of state-of-the-art labs and office space across the UConn campuses, TIP has a strong commitment to incubating new innovation and connecting early stage companies with financial partners to help them successfully commercialize their products.

“By coupling UConn’s world-class research resources, facilities and business support services to a network of experienced investors and entrepreneurs, we help launch startups ready to transform their respective markets,” said Paul Parker, Director of the Technology Incubation Program. “We are excited to welcome DeBogy as a new member.”

“Moving our research and innovation labs to the UConn TIP campus is an important next step for our company,” said Houssam Bouloussa, MD, co-founder & VP Operations. “We have invested more than 15 years of development into surface level technologies and the opportunity for transformational solutions to eliminate the spread of viral germs has never been greater.”

The company plans to complete its move into the TIP research labs on the UConn Health campus in Farmington, Connecticut this month.

About DeBogy Molecular

DeBogy Molecular (www.debogy.com) is a stealth bio-engineering startup focused in transformative surface modification technology. Our goal is to ensure a safe, secure, germ-free environment at home, at work, at leisure and in healthcare settings.

Founded in 2019 after more than 15 years of development, our proprietary IP can modify molecular surface structures to electrostatically destroy viral, bacterial and fungal cells on contact. The DeBogy platform is effective across a wide range of materials for industries that include hospitality, healthcare, transportation, retail, textiles and construction.

About UConn’s Technology Incubation Program (TIP)

UConn’s Technology Incubation Program (http://s.uconn.edu/tip) was established in 2003 to support high potential companies and has become an integral component of Connecticut’s innovation ecosystem. With locations in Storrs, Farmington, and now Stamford, TIP provides companies with across the state with access to UConn’s world-class research infrastructure and expertise, in addition to lab and office space, business support, networking events and mentorship. TIP is a unit of UConn’s Office of the Vice President for Research and Technology Commercialization Services.