Reify Health’s StudyTeam Is Selected by Amgen Across Global Research Portfolio

Reify Health, provider of leading cloud-based solutions that connect and empower the clinical trial ecosystem, today announced that Amgen, a leading global biopharmaceutical company, will expand adoption of StudyTeam across the biopharma's global research portfolio.

Initially, Amgen deployed Reify Health’s StudyTeam software to trials across multiple indications. Amgen wanted to reduce the amount of manual work sites manage during recruitment and to automate information sharing between sites and Amgen’s clinical trial teams. They also sought to provide their trial teams with new insights into trial-wide enrollment trends to inform enrollment planning and management decisions.

Success on these initial studies led to expansions across all of Amgen’s therapeutic area programs.

“ The success of any study relies on the ability to recruit the right patients in the most efficient way possible,” said Dylan Rosser, executive director of Global Development Operations at Amgen. “ Investigational sites have an incredible workload to manage. Not only are they recruiting into clinical trials, but they are treating their entire patient population with a fixed resource. StudyTeam positions itself in the sites’ workflow allowing them to visualize their patient population and their patients’ suitability for any given protocol. For sponsors, it gives us visibility into activity at a site enabling us to support and collaborate with sites to deliver tailored enrollment tools for these trials.”

Reify Health makes StudyTeam available to clinical research sites to centrally manage and track an array of recruitment and enrollment activities and information, such as pre-screening activity, recruitment progress, and the impact of I/E criteria on enrollment. Sponsor trial teams like Amgen’s can then access that information securely to view site-by-site pre-screening status and activity, monitor the success of various recruitment strategies, and take earlier action such as making protocol amendments, deploying backup sites, or reallocating recruitment budget.

“ We built StudyTeam because we recognized an imbalance in how clinical trials were being run. Sites and sponsors were operating in different environments during the critical recruitment and enrollment phases of trials. They were unable to share information effectively,” said Ralph Passarella, CEO and co-founder, Reify Health. “ We have been thrilled to work with companies like Amgen who see the value of working differently – they are committed to finding ways to optimize trial operations that also reduce site burden. Their approach will drive real transformation in the world of clinical development, and we’re honored to be a part of it.”

About Reify Health

Reify Health provides cloud-based software that accelerates the development of new and life-saving therapies. Reify serves the global life science industry, including thousands of clinical research sites, the most innovative biotechs, and the world's largest biopharmaceutical companies. The global healthcare system relies on clinical trials to develop new, life-saving treatments for patients. Reify Health’s StudyTeam software empowers both the research sponsors who drive clinical trials forward and the doctors and research coordinators who care for patient volunteers so that they can devote more focus and time toward the work that results in successful clinical research. To learn more, visit www.reifyhealth.com.