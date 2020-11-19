SYSPRO and Draycir form Strategic Partnership to Promote Digital Transformation

COSTA MESA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SYSPRO, a leading global provider of ERP software, announced today that it has formed a strategic partnership with Draycir Ltd, a global provider of intelligent document management and credit control solutions.

The partnership provides SYSPRO USA customers with access to Draycir’s Spindle Document Distribution software for advanced rule-based one-click document delivery for individual or batch processing of SYSPRO documents. Extending significant efficiencies to users’ document management processes, this capability enables users to process paperwork faster, helping businesses work smarter by reducing costs, improving cash flow, and streamline operations. Additionally, this “green” alternative to document management reduces environmental waste.

“As a customer-centric business, we are continuously exploring innovative solutions to address the changing needs of manufacturers and distributors,” said Scott Hebert, Chief Sales Officer, SYSPRO USA. “We are excited to partner with Draycir to leverage its advanced approach to software, which will contribute to the digital transformation of SYSPRO users’ document output and distribution processes.”

This regional partnership represents a strong growth opportunity for both parties. “We are thrilled to partner with SYSPRO who have an impressive track record for best-in-class products and services,” said Chris Hazeldine, Global Sales and Marketing Director at Draycir. “Our shared business values will ultimately benefit SYSPRO customers and Draycir alike in the long term.”

About Draycir

Draycir is a global provider of Document Management and Collection Automation solutions. Since 2002 Draycir has been supplying over 100,000 customers in 42 different countries, award-winning innovative solutions that enable organizations to streamline everyday processes, saving them time and money.

About SYSPRO

SYSPRO is a global, independent provider of industry-built ERP software designed to simplify business complexity for manufacturers and distributors. Focused on delivering optimized performance and complete business visibility, the SYSPRO solution is highly scalable, and can be deployed on premise, in the cloud, or accessed via a mobile device. SYSPRO’s strengths lie in a simplified approach to technology, expertise in a range of industries, and a commitment to future-proofing customer and partner success. SYSPRO has more than 15,000 licensed companies in over 60 countries across six continents.