Newegg Teams with Give Back Box to Help Customers Donate to Those in Need this Holiday Season

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Newegg, one of the leading tech-focused e-retailers in North America, today announced its partnership with Give Back Box to make it easier for customers to donate to those in need this holiday season. The collaboration enables customers to repack their Newegg shipping boxes with household products they no longer need and ship them to a local charity free of charge.

“The holidays in particular are a time of great need in our communities, and we’re happy to team up with Give Back Box to give our customers an easy way to help those in need during a time of year that can be especially challenging,” said Anthony Chow, Newegg’s Global CEO.

The pandemic has caused many would-be donors to put off in-person donations as they limit their routines to grocery shopping and other essential errands. Newegg’s partnership with Give Back Box gives people a contactless alternative to in-person donations, with the added benefit of re-using Newegg shipping boxes that would otherwise have been discarded or recycled.

Newegg’s work with Give Back Box has come full circle. Back in 2014, Newegg was the first major e-retailer to partner with the organization and paved the way for Give Back Box to forge connections with other mainstream online retailers.

“We are grateful to Newegg for the company’s eagerness to make a positive difference this holiday season,” said Monika Wiela, CEO and Founder of Give Back Box. “Together we want to inspire people to donate generously and make a lasting impact on the lives of those who rely on nonprofit donations to supplement their livelihood.”

To participate, customers visit https://newegg.com/givebackbox to download and print a free Give Back Box shipping label. Customers then receive an email confirmation with instructions on how to generate a donation receipt for tax purposes. Then they simply pack gently used household items in their Newegg shipping boxes and arrange shipment via UPS or USPS (shipping provider is determined by customer location).

To learn more about Give Back Box, visit https://givebackbox.com.

About Newegg Inc.

Newegg Inc. is one of the leading tech-focused e-retailers in North America, with a global reach in Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. Founded in 2001, the company offers its customers a comprehensive selection of the latest consumer electronics, entertainment, smart home and gaming products. Newegg is consistently ranked as one of the best online shopping destinations, and the company regularly earns industry-leading customer service ratings. Newegg is headquartered in City of Industry, California, with North American distribution facilities located throughout the United States and Canada. For more information, visit https://newegg.com.

About Give Back Box

Give Back Box® was founded in 2012 by Monika Wiela. The company has partnered with online retailers to make donating easier. Using Give Back Box®, anyone can donate items they no longer need to charity with ease and bring new life to their empty boxes. Donations go directly to nearby participating charitable organizations using a free shipping label and empty box. Donation helps to support a variety of programs by various charitable organizations that create stronger families and communities. For more information, visit https://givebackbox.com.