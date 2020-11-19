Three River Leverages ADTRAN to Future-Proof Fiber Broadband Service Delivery in Rural Nebraska

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ADTRAN®, Inc., (NASDAQ:ADTN), the leading provider of next-generation multi-gigabit fiber and fiber extension broadband access solutions, today announced that Three River selected ADTRAN’s Total Access 5000 (TA5000) fiber access and packet optical transport platform to deploy high-capacity broadband services to rural communities in Nebraska. The service provider is leveraging ADTRAN’s Combo PON technology, which delivers 10G symmetrical XGS-PON and 2.5G GPON services simultaneously from the same port onto the same single fiber strand. Three River will also utilize ADTRAN’s Mosaic Subscriber Suite for advanced network insight and management capabilities. These combined solutions enable Three River to build a high-speed network with greater ROI by providing unparalleled subscriber experience, improved economics, streamlined operations and broader customer use cases.

Three River is a family of telecommunications companies operating since 1898. It planned to upgrade its entire network to fiber over a span of multiple years. However, COVID-19 accelerated its communities’ need for reliable, high-capacity broadband. The service provider selected ADTRAN’s TA5000 platform with its integrated transport capabilities to both modernize the fiber ring that connects its ILEC and CLEC networks and provide fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) delivery in communities that will benefit from Combo PON technology. Three River coupled its selection with ADTRAN’s Mosaic Subscriber Suite, starting with Mosaic Customer Experience, Powered by Plume. The solution suite offers service providers unmatched, all-in-one subscriber insight and management through ultra-efficient, cloud-based device installation, activation, automated service optimization and restoration.

“It is certainly clear now in 2020 just how critical connectivity is for our customers, especially students and employees that are forced to learn and work from home. We needed to invest in our network, and we knew the 10G capacity of XGS-PON was the right path. We wanted our customers to have access to broadband that was as good or better than what is available in most major cities,” said Steven Dorf, CEO and General Manager at The Three River Family of Companies. “ADTRAN is helping us realize this future-proof network strategy with a powerful one-two punch—a solution set that not only allows us to cut our network upgrade time by more than half, but also get a vastly improved in-home network experience into the hands of our FTTH subscribers.”

By pairing the TA5000 platform with the Mosaic Subscriber Suite, Three River is optimizing its path to a competitive broadband offering. The proactive network management capabilities will reduce maintenance operations for Three River, like expensive truck rolls that can reach 100 miles roundtrip in rural Nebraska. The operational savings can then be passed to Three River’s customers, enabling aggressively priced service packages and increased value.

“ADTRAN is helping service providers around the world build networks for the long term. We provide them with the right solutions that address the specific challenges and needs of the communities they serve,” said Josh Bailey, Regional Vice President of Service Provider Sales at ADTRAN. “Our solutions give Three River the most advanced network infrastructure available and provide flexible next-generation broadband that can meet service demands today and in the future.”

The ADTRAN Total Access 5000 platform is the highest density 10G PON solution in the U.S. market and serves as the foundation for the industry’s most comprehensive RDOF portfolio. To learn more about the platform’s full features, please visit www.adtran.com/TA5000.

