Touro College and University System and YuJa Align to Consolidate Video Management and Lecture Capture Solutions Across 30 Campuses

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Touro College and University System has engaged YuJa to consolidate video solutions across all campuses in support of the TouroOne initiative. Headquartered in New York State, the University System has campuses in Nevada, California, Illinois, and Connecticut, with additional branch campuses in Berlin, Jerusalem, and Moscow.

TouroOne is the outgrowth of Project Enterprise, a successful effort to unite Touro College and University Systems' (TCUS) numerous campuses administratively, so they are operating as an integrated unit and in a consistent manner. TouroOne encompasses finance, student services, financial aid, human resources and related systems throughout the TCUS.

YuJa Enterprise Video Platform enables automated workflows, including hardware-based lecture capture, software-based recording, and media management solutions. The contract was awarded following a rigorous Request for Proposal (RFP) process defined by the University System’s detailed functional requirements for video storage and streaming, video recording, auto-captioning and transcription, live streaming capabilities, seamless integration with multiple existing Learning Management Systems (LMS), and integration with existing enterprise systems. The contract also includes transitioning from all major video product vendors currently used within TCUS.

“YuJa’s partnership with leading consortiums such as Touro College and University System exemplify our ability to deliver both high-impact and large-scale video solutions to large university systems,” said Dr. Ajit Singh, Chief Executive Officer at YuJa Inc.

About Touro College and University System

Established in 1970 to focus on higher education for the Jewish community, Touro College and University System has grown to serve a widely diverse population of more than 18,000 students across 35 schools in four countries. From liberal arts to law, health sciences to technology, business, Jewish studies, education, and everything in between, Touro provides educational opportunities and career paths to not only the most talented and motivated students but also those who have been overlooked and underserved who have the drive and potential to succeed.

About YuJa, Inc.

YuJa is a leader in enterprise video solutions. Its products harness the power of video to educate, engage, inspire, and collaborate. YuJa serves organizations of all sizes, within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate delivering engaging video experiences. Its portfolio includes products for lecture capture, live streaming, video management, video conferencing, video test proctoring, digital asset management and enterprise accessibility. Legal headquarters are located in Delaware, with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.