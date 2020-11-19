“Peace, Joy & Burritos” Gift Box Available From Rubio’s Coastal Grill

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rubio’s Coastal Grill is offering a limited-edition “Peace, Joy & Burritos” Gift Box, designed to enjoy the holidays at home. Available in limited supply, 1,000 gift boxes will be available at the “Peace, Joy & Burritos” Gift Box order page (https://rubios-holiday-box.myshopify.com/).

The Peace, Joy & Burritos gift boxes will be available to the public on Black Friday, November 27. Each gift box is $39.95 (valued at $120), and features a unique collection of hand-selected items to stay cozy and comfortable at home this holiday season, including:

$30 in Rubio’s free entrée gift cards, redeemable at any Rubio’s location

A 60" fuzzy, round, double-sided burrito blanket

Plush heather gray socks with custom-embroidered Rubio’s logo

Vanilla and cinnamon scented churro candle, complete with matches

200-piece jigsaw puzzle featuring a one-of-a-kind, Rubio’s-inspired, retro beach design

Exclusive recipe cards for the Irresistible Caramelized Banana Split with Churros and delicious Churro Cupcakes, both created by Rubio’s culinary team

“It’s been a year like never before,” said Rubio’s Co-Founder Ralph Rubio. “We created this box to help create those cozy, festive vibes that we look forward to with family year after year. Each item has been carefully curated to bring a little burrito joy to you, and your loved ones, this holiday season.”

About Rubio’s® Restaurants:

Rubio’s first opened in 1983, in the San Diego neighborhood of Mission Bay. Today, Rubio’s uses responsibly sourced seafood and continues to expand its menu with innovative recipes ranging from seafood tacos and burritos to California Bowls and crisp, fresh salads. In addition, Rubio’s offers all-natural chicken, raised without antibiotics, and all-natural USDA Choice steak, “no fried” pinto beans, handmade guacamole, a variety of proprietary salsas, and craft beer and wine beverage options. The award-winning restaurant regularly receives accolades for its famous Original Fish Taco®. It was also recently ranked as one of Fast Casual’s “Top 50 Movers and Shakers” as well as one of the top five most loved fast casual chains ranked by Foodable Labs and Digital CoCo. Rubio’s is headquartered in Carlsbad, Calif., and currently operates restaurants in California, Arizona and Nevada.