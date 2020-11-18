Shoe Carnival Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results

EVANSVILLE, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Shoe Carnival, Inc. (Nasdaq: SCVL) (the “Company”), a leading retailer of moderately priced footwear and accessories, today reported results for the third quarter and nine months ended October 31, 2020.

Third Quarter Highlights

Net sales were $274.6 million

Net income and diluted net income per share were all-time records of $14.7 million and $1.03 per share, respectively

Gross profit increased $3.0 million to a record $87.8 million and gross profit margin increased 110 basis points to 32 percent compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2019

Comparable store sales increased 0.9 percent, on top of a 3.5 percent comparable store sales increase in the third quarter of fiscal 2019

E-commerce sales increased over 150 percent compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2019

Membership in our Shoe Perks customer loyalty program approached 10 percent growth compared to the prior year bringing total membership in the program to nearly 26 million

Cash and cash equivalents were $46.7 million with no outstanding debt as of October 31, 2020

“ Our strong fiscal third quarter results clearly demonstrated the strength and dedication of our team’s ability to execute on our strategic initiatives. We achieved same store sales growth and delivered the most profitable quarter in Shoe Carnival’s history, despite the extended back-to-school season. This would not have been possible without the hard work of our Shoe Carnival team members, our incredibly solid vendor partnerships, and dedicated customers,” commented Cliff Sifford, Shoe Carnival’s Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

“ Our disciplined focus on financial flexibility and the strength of our business model continue to fuel our market leading performance notwithstanding the ongoing disruption caused by the global pandemic. We are excited about our market share gains in the quarter and believe our enduring competitive advantages position us for future growth,” concluded Mr. Sifford.

Third Quarter Financial Results

The Company reported net sales of $274.6 million for the third quarter, which was flat compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2019. Comparable store sales increased 0.9 percent. E-commerce sales increased over 150 percent and represented more than 13 percent of total sales in the third quarter of fiscal 2020.

Gross profit margin for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 increased to 32.0 percent compared to 30.9 percent in the third quarter of fiscal 2019. Merchandise margin increased 1.6 percent and buying, distribution and occupancy expenses increased 0.5 percent as a percentage of net sales compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2019. The increase in merchandise margin was primarily due to lower promotional activity during the quarter. The increase in buying, distribution and occupancy costs as a percentage of sales was primarily due to higher distribution expense.

Selling, general and administrative expenses for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 increased $1.0 million to $67.6 million. As a percentage of net sales, these expenses increased to 24.7 percent compared to 24.3 percent in the third quarter of fiscal 2019.

Net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 was $14.7 million, or $1.03 per diluted share. For the third quarter of fiscal 2019, the Company reported net income of $13.7 million, or $0.94 per diluted share.

Nine Month Financial Results

Net sales for the first nine months of fiscal 2020 were $722.9 million compared to $796.7 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2019. Comparable store sales decreased 8.8 percent for the first nine months of fiscal 2020. The decrease in sales was due to temporary store closures in the first half of the year due to the global pandemic.

Net income for the first nine months of fiscal 2020 was $8.5 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, compared to net income of $39.4 million, or $2.66 per diluted share, for the first nine months of fiscal 2019. Included in the first nine months of fiscal 2019 was a tax benefit of approximately $1.9 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, associated with the vesting of equity-based compensation that was recorded in the first quarter of fiscal 2019.

The gross profit margin for the first nine months of fiscal 2020 was 27.9 percent compared to 30.4 percent in the same period last year. Selling, general and administrative expenses for the first nine months decreased $2.0 million to $190.5 million. As a percentage of net sales, these expenses increased to 26.3 percent compared to 24.2 percent in the first nine months of fiscal 2019 primarily due to the deleveraging effect of lower sales.

Fiscal 2020 Earnings Outlook

We continue to closely monitor and manage the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and take action to maintain financial flexibility and keep our employees and customers safe. The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to continue to affect macroeconomic conditions and consumer spending in the retail sector. Considerable uncertainty exists surrounding the impact the pandemic may have on the Company’s sales and operations for the remainder of the fiscal year, including during the peak holiday shopping period. As a result, the Company is not providing guidance for fiscal year 2020.

Store Openings and Closings

One new store was opened in the third quarter of fiscal 2020 and no stores were closed. For the first nine months of fiscal 2020, the Company has opened three stores and closed 12 stores. The Company expects a total of four store openings and 13 store closings during fiscal 2020 compared to one store opening and six store closings in fiscal 2019.

Share Repurchase Program

As of October 31, 2020, the Company had $43.1 million available for future repurchases under its share repurchase program. Due to the volatility this year, no shares have been repurchased in fiscal 2020, and the Company does not anticipate repurchasing any shares in fiscal 2020 but will continue to reevaluate further share repurchases on an ongoing basis.

Conference Call

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc. is one of the nation’s largest family footwear retailers, offering customers a broad assortment of moderately priced dress, casual and athletic footwear for men, women and children with emphasis on national name brands. As of November 18, 2020, the Company operates 383 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico, and offers online shopping at www.shoecarnival.com. Headquartered in Evansville, IN, Shoe Carnival trades on The Nasdaq Stock Market, LLC under the symbol SCVL. Shoe Carnival's press releases and annual report are available on the Company's website at www.shoecarnival.com.

Financial Tables Follow

SHOE CARNIVAL, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Thirteen Thirteen Thirty-nine Thirty-nine Weeks Ended Weeks Ended Weeks Ended Weeks Ended October 31, 2020 November 2, 2019 October 31, 2020 November 2, 2019 Net sales $ 274,579 $ 274,645 $ 722,868 $ 796,676 Cost of sales (including buying, distribution and occupancy costs) 186,818 189,911 521,038 554,707 Gross profit 87,761 84,734 201,830 241,969 Selling, general and administrative expenses 67,598 66,584 190,530 192,537 Operating income 20,163 18,150 11,300 49,432 Interest income (2 ) (163 ) (95 ) (580 ) Interest expense 119 34 293 155 Income before income taxes 20,046 18,279 11,102 49,857 Income tax expense 5,368 4,553 2,554 10,426 Net income $ 14,678 $ 13,726 $ 8,548 $ 39,431 Net income per share: Basic $ 1.04 $ 0.95 $ 0.61 $ 2.71 Diluted $ 1.03 $ 0.94 $ 0.60 $ 2.66 Weighted average shares: Basic 14,090 14,404 14,057 14,544 Diluted 14,266 14,556 14,225 14,826 Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.090 $ 0.085 $ 0.265 $ 0.250

SHOE CARNIVAL, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited) October 31, February 1, November 2, 2020 2020 2019 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 46,740 $ 61,899 $ 33,707 Accounts receivable 8,435 2,724 2,470 Merchandise inventories 274,264 259,495 298,002 Other 10,727 5,529 10,868 Total Current Assets 340,166 329,647 345,047 Property and equipment – net 63,434 67,781 69,147 Deferred income taxes 6,283 7,833 7,678 Other noncurrent assets 11,802 8,106 3,692 Operating lease right-of-use assets 201,658 215,007 222,148 Total Assets $ 623,343 $ 628,374 $ 647,712 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 50,897 $ 60,665 $ 66,089 Accrued and other liabilities 25,346 18,695 22,052 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 48,984 43,146 42,481 Total Current Liabilities 125,227 122,506 130,622 Long-term portion of operating lease liabilities 179,335 194,108 202,138 Deferred compensation 14,600 13,345 13,220 Other 964 1,052 984 Total Liabilities 320,126 331,011 346,964 Total Shareholders’ Equity 303,217 297,363 300,748 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 623,343 $ 628,374 $ 647,712