Pharmacy Times® Expands Strategic Alliance Partnership Program with the Addition of the American Oncology Network, LLC

CRANBURY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pharmacy Times®, the leading multimedia resource for pharmacy professionals, is pleased to announce that the American Oncology Network, LLC (AON) is now part of its Strategic Alliance Partnership (SAP) program.

“AON is such an amazing group that works tirelessly to improve patient care and outcomes in the oncology space,” said John Hydrusko, vice president of Pharmacy & Healthcare Communications, LLC, publisher of Pharmacy Times®. “We are so honored to work in collaboration with them to help educate oncology pharmacists on the best practices and updates in the industry.”

AON Pharmacy’s centralized services serves to provide specialty, oral oncology medications to patients living with cancer. As the in-house pharmacy for the AON oncology clinics, AON assists the clinics and patients by providing benefit verifications, assisting with prior authorizations, seeking financial assistance where applicable to offset high financial burdens and providing 24/7 support for their patients. Dually accredited by URAC and the Accreditation Commission for Health Care and licensed in all 50 states, AON Centralized Pharmacy Services can send prescriptions to patients wherever they live.

“Getting a chance to collaborate with Pharmacy Times® is a great chance for my team to engage with colleagues to obtain vital information and education related to pharmacy practice,” said Douglas Braun, pharmacy director of AON.

The Pharmacy Times® SAP program builds a community of advocacy groups and medical associations and institutions to foster collaboration and an open exchange of information among trusted peers for the ultimate benefit of patients and their families. As part of this joint effort, Pharmacy Times® will work with AON to inform and educate practicing pharmacists in Directions in Oncology Pharmacy™ and Directions in Health Systems™ publications.

About Pharmacy Times®

Pharmacy Times® is the industry-leading multimedia pharmacy network of community, health-system, oncology and specialty pharmacy platforms, providing practical clinical and professional information pharmacists can use in their everyday practices when counseling patients and interacting with other health care providers. Each issue and the website contain articles and features covering industry trends, medication errors, drug interactions, patient education, disease state management, patient counseling, product news, pharmacy law and more. Additionally, Pharmacy Times Continuing Education™ is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education as a provider of continuing pharmacy education. Pharmacy Times® is a brand of MJH Life Sciences™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

About American Oncology Network, LLC:

American Oncology Network, LLC (AON) is an alliance of physicians and seasoned health care leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success of community oncology. Launched in 2018, the rapidly growing AON network represents 88 physicians and 57 nurse practitioners and physician assistants practicing across 15 states. The executive management team of AON brings more than three decades of oncology practice management experience, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most – providing the highest quality care for patients.

The organization provides unique and comprehensive protocols for managing administrative procedures and enhancing ancillary services for its affiliates. AON is able to aggregate volume and attain economies of scale, as it guides its member physicians and practices through the transition to value-based reimbursement models that improve the patient experience and help to reduce the per-capita cost of cancer care.

AON also provides a unique model of physician-led, community-based oncology management. With services such as a centralized specialty pharmacy, diagnostics, pathology, fully integrated electronic medical records, a care management team and a variety of financial assistance programs, an alliance with AON ensures that patients’ experiences will be at the very pinnacle of cancer care today.