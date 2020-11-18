DKT International Publishes 2019 Contraceptive Social Marketing Statistics

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Collectively in 2019, a total of 124 contraceptive social marketing programs in over 70 different countries generated 89.3 million couples years of protection* (CYPs) to couples, women, and girls across the globe, according to the 2019 Contraceptive Social Marketing (CSM) Statistics report just released by DKT International.

“Each year, we release this data in hopes that it will assist the reproductive health community, governments, and other partners in understanding the role of contraceptive social marketing in market dynamics, including both where needs are being met and where gaps may continue to exist,” says Chris Purdy, President and CEO of DKT International. “At a time when Covid-19 related lockdowns continue to impede access to modern contraception, the learnings and success of social marketing programs and systems in place have allowed DKT to ensure that resources, information and essential family planning products and services remain available.”

In addition to supplying sexual and reproductive health products and creating demand for them, social marketing also prioritizes the training of health care providers to ensure they are knowledgeable and equipped to offer a broad range of services and care.

In 2019, these programs sold some:

1.7 billion condoms

3 million female condoms

5.3 million IUDs

21.9 million doses of emergency contraception

8 million medical abortion combipacks

44 million injectable contraception vials

1.7 million implants

The report also produces a list of ‘Best Programs’ that highlights the top ten programs utilizing social marketing, all of which delivered over 300,000 CYPs and reached more than 10% of the target market, calculated as 75% of women aged 15-49. For the seventh consecutive year, DKT Indonesia’s social marketing program took first place in program size and reach - delivering over 9.49 million CYPs in 2019. Following DKT Indonesia is the Social Marketing Company of Bangladesh with over 5.8 million CYPs. In third place, DKT Ethiopia, delivering over 3 million CYPs, and in fourth is DKT Philippines, with a contribution of over 2.48 million CYPs.

* For this report, DKT International calculates a couple year of protection as equivalent to 100 sold condoms, 200 free condoms, 14 pill cycles, 4 three-month injectables.

Since in 1989, DKT International’s core mission has been to provide safe and affordable options for family planning and HIV prevention through social marketing in 90 underserved countries throughout Latin America, Africa, and Asia.