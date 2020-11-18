Elite Healthcare Partners with The Gypsy Nurse to Offer Convenient Learning Solutions For Traveling Nurses

ST. LOUIS & BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elite Healthcare, a leading continuing education provider for healthcare professionals, today announced a partnership with The Gypsy Nurse, the largest online community dedicated to supporting travel nurses, to offer convenient learning solutions for traveling nurses.

“There is a need for nurses to travel to fill critical positions more than ever. We’re very excited to work with Elite Healthcare to make it easier for our travel nurse community to fulfill continuing education needs as well as access additional learning courses and resources that may help them on-the-job in their next assignment,” said Steve Curtin, CEO of The Gypsy Nurse. “The Gypsy Nurse has always been about supporting travel nurses at every stage of their journey, and Elite Healthcare is a welcome addition to our powerful job search tools, information, and social connectivity.”

With COVID-19 straining healthcare systems across the country, nurses are faced with increased demands to work in new environments with both broader and more precise skill sets.

Elite Healthcare’s Passport Membership provides access to mandatory and professional development education as nurses move from state to state for their job assignment. Passport Membership enables nurses to select any courses from its robust continuing education (CE) library for one or two years, with hundreds of courses to choose from, along with exclusive live and on-demand webinars led by industry experts and members-only career and specialty content.

“We want to do everything we can to help nurses in the field right now, and the best way we can do that is to help take care of their learning so they can take care of their patients,” said Michelle Franchi, President of Healthcare at Colibri Group, the parent company of Elite Healthcare. “An always-on learning library for nursing staff is a significant asset to any nurse, as well as to the hospital or other healthcare organization where they work, and that’s what we have built at Elite Healthcare with our Passport Membership. We hope our partnership with The Gypsy Nurse will help more traveling nurses to quickly fulfill any necessary education requirements in any state with cost-effective membership-based learning options that make it easier to learn any topic on-the-go.”

Passport Membership is available at a discounted price for members of TheGypsyNurse.com. Nurses who are members of The Gypsy Nurse community can join Elite Healthcare’s Passport Membership at https://www.thegypsynurse.com/login/.

About The Gypsy Nurse

The Gypsy Nurse is dedicated to providing powerful tools, information, and social connectivity to our community of travel nurses. The Gypsy Nurse is the #1 travel nursing community in the industry, serving thousands of travel nurses daily. The Gypsy Nurse helps nurses find travel nurse jobs, evaluate agencies, locate housing, access online career resources, and connect with travel nursing friends and colleagues across multiple digital platforms.

About Elite Healthcare

Elite Healthcare is a leading continuing education provider for healthcare professionals. With expert instructors, a robust learning platform and comprehensive library of courses, Elite Healthcare offers convenient learning solutions to licensed professionals, including nurses, social workers, dentists, physical therapists, occupational therapists, and massage therapists. Elite Healthcare takes continuing education for working professionals to a higher level by ensuring the perfect blend of practical knowledge, in-depth content and first-class support, all in a flexible online format that makes it easier to learn. For more information, visit elitecme.com.